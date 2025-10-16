(Trump to the rescue… or the anti-Midas touch?)

“If he wins, we’re staying with him. And if he doesn’t win, we’re gone.” ~ Donald Trump on whether the US backs Argentina

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Markets aflutter... banners unfurled... pontificating, pettifogging and politicking galore...

Yes, dear reader, it’s silly season down here on the Pampas... which is to say, that time of the election cycle when a weary nation turns into one giant telenovela, where sensible discourse is sacrificed at the altar of fainting couch drama, and the truth fades slowly into soft and softer focus.

Welcome to modern democracy, Latino-style.

One by one the actors line up... politicians here, popular press there, voters shuffling into position, right of stage and left. The theater goes dark. A nervous silence falls upon the scene. Everyone takes their cues, ready for the call to...

ACTION!

“Whatever it Takes”

But already, behind the scenes, there is plenty of pre-show drama. Earlier this week, the President of the United States of America himself made a cameo appearance, hosting his “favorite president,” Javier Milei, at a mini press conference in the White House... where things did not exactly go as planned.

But let us back up a bit...

Argentina’s self-described “anarcho-capitalist” enjoys a special relationship with America’s Dealmaker in Chief... along with a rare “whatever it takes” backing from the US Treasury, under Scott Bessent. (Catch up on the backstory, here.)

As of last week, the US had set up a $20 billion currency swap line, under which the US Treasury has already started buying pesos to help support Argentina’s schizophrenic currency in global markets. And just yesterday, Secretary Bessent confirmed he was corralling as much again in private funds, designed to work in tandem with the already allocated funds.

“We are working on a US$20-billion facility that would be adjacent to our swap line, of private banks and sovereign wealth funds that I think would be more aimed at the debt market,” Bessent told reporters in Washington. “So that would be a total of US$40 billion for Argentina,” he said.

But wait... why would the US Treasury be pouring money into backstopping a relatively tiny economy way down at the End of the World? What might be in it for Trump & Co.? And what happens if Milei’s La Libertad Avanza party falters at the coming midterm elections, where “experts” predict a tight race?

Good questions!

Said The Donald, with his trademark clarity, ahead of yesterday’s meeting:

“I’m with this man because his philosophy is correct, and he may win it. He may not win, but I think he’s going to win. And if he wins, we’re staying with him. And if he doesn’t win, we’re gone.”

Alas, Trump’s remarks sent local markets into a Charybdian tailspin, as nervy investors sold off Argentine stocks and bonds con fuerza. In other words, markets are worried about Argentine voters’ capacity to make the “right” choice come elections. And given their history for political “own goals,” investors are not exactly being imprudent.

But what exactly is the choice, you ask?

The Karat or the Schtick

On the face of it, a vote for Milei’s LLA libertarian party secures the financial backing of the largest economy on the planet, along with a strategic geopolitical partnership and an “unprecedented” trade deal, said to be in the works at present (and which will likely, guesses this editor, be unveiled just in time for the election, Oct 26.) ...

As Federico Sturzenegger, captain of Argentina’s Deregulation Ministry, said yesterday:

“What Javier has with Trump has two dimensions: the part that has been most in the media about Treasury aid, the exchange market, the swap, but then there is a part that we have been working on for many months, a trade agreement.” Continued Sturzenegger: “We are going to have a fairly unprecedented trade agreement within the United States and that agreement will allow certain sectors of our economy to have privileged access to the US market.”

According to local newswire Noticias Argentinas, the deal is said to include the elimination and/or reduction of reciprocal tariffs on more than 100 goods. Said Argentine Economy Minister, Luis Caputo, also in Washington meeting with the Trump team:

“We expect announcements about the agreement soon. It will be ready soon. I don’t want to say anything because we don’t say anything until it’s finalized.”

Trade... growth... credit lines... a seat at the Big Boy’s table... and more to come.

A vote for the Peronists, meanwhile, all but ensures the country returns to status quo antes Milei, which is to say, triple-digit inflation, merciless economic contraction, trade isolationism, grinding poverty and a Gucci-clad caste of syndicalist politicos, lecturing the unwashed masses on what a privilege it is to humble themselves before their duly elected civic deities.

Such is the collectivist utopia, where all political animals are created equal... but some are created more equal than others.

Faced with a classic “feast or famine” proposition, it seems as though the choice before Argentine voters would be simple enough, and the midterm elections therefore an all but foregone conclusion.

And yet, as we have seen time and again, politics – as with life itself – is rarely so simple as all that. Were it down to raw numbers, to measurable performance, to quantifiable reality, there would be nary a doubt in any sane mind.

Fact vs Fiction

Since arriving in office just 22 months ago, Milei’s administration has, among other Herculean achievements...

Crushed demon inflation, from 25.5% to 2.0% per month, or 287% to 31.4% per annum...

Reduced poverty by more than 40%, from 52.9% to 31.6%. (According to that bastion of “far-right” propaganda, Unicef, 2.4 million Argentine children have escaped poverty in the past 18 months)...

Wholly eliminated the budget deficit...

Grown real wages (measured at a free dollar exchange rate) from $300 to $1,100 monthly...

Delivered the largest energy surplus in 35 years...

Turned a contracting economy, with a GDP of negative -1.6%... into the fastest growing economy in the Americas, with GDP growth clocking an annualized 6.3% in Q2 of this year...

All while decreasing public debt by US$54 billion... eliminating tens of thousands of government “gnocchi” jobs... slashing corrupt ministries... and eliminating hundreds of taxes, tariffs, duties and other bureaucratic menaces to a free society.

Plus plenty more we’ve covered in these pithy Notes besides...

Still, as dear readers well know, politics is less about facts and more about narrative. And unlike facts, which exist independent of people’s feelings, narratives are purposely designed to play the feelz fiddles, such that a well constructed fiction can get just about anyone to go along with just about anything...

... a point Argentina has dedicated the past seventy-five years to proving.

We’ll take a look at the narrative sculpting on both sides... plus the future of Argentina (and what’s in it for Trump & Co.), next time.

In the meantime, stay tuned for more Note From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

