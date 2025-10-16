Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
1h

Thanx Joel

Hopefully Milei gets the votes to forge ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Graham Jones's avatar
Graham Jones
32m

Viva Milei - a beacon not just for the hugely deserving Argentine people but the so called developed world in dire need of his brand of chainsaw and charisma.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joel Bowman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture