Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
7h

To quote Twain, or somebody writing under his name I believe: If voting could make a difference, they wouldn't let us do it.

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1 reply by Joel Bowman
Frank's avatar
Frank
7h

Never mind voter ID's....It's IQ ID's that's needed!

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2 replies by Joel Bowman and others
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