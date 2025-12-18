Notes from the End of the World

Flier
6h

Increase gun control laws after the shooting at Bondi Beach demonstrated that the existing laws were a failure? Sure! Why not? It's the lawmakers' approach: if our policies fail we just need to increase the draconian nature of those policies.

Mike Noone
6h

The interesting thing Joel is that this IS the second massacre in Australia in the last....let me see...since 1996 in Port Arthur. And I concede that the death of anyone at the hands of someone with a firearm is no joke.

It's just that as you say, it is ordinary and responsible people who get penalised. Not those who have no recognition of the law.

By the way you will be heartened to learn that since New Zealand implemented strict gun control measures gun crime seems to have gone UP! I don't have stats on it but it seems there is a shooting reported on the news every night.

And funnily enough, when I was growing up here, murder was a very rare crime...

What changed I wonder?

And on a final note, while we are putting the world to right. Isn't it interesting that politicians don't apply the same scrutiny to things like their fiscal profligacy. Except perhaps where you are.

A very merry Christmas to you and yours Joel and a happy, prosperous and dare I say it, a peaceful new year.

Cheers

