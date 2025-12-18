“Diversity is Our Strength” ~ Unquestionable motto of The Enlightened

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Sun comes up, sun goes down... tide comes in, tide goes out... freedom flows, freedom ebbs...

Alas, news out of our birth country over the past week suggests the tide may be ebbing on those fair shores.

By now you’ve probably heard about the Islamic terrorist attack on Australia’s iconic Bondi Beach, where a father and his son shot dead 15 people and injured 42 others in a blood-soaked rampage that lasted almost 20 minutes. Among the victims was a 10-year old girl.

And yet, to mention that the murderers were Muslims... that two Islamic State flags were found in their vehicle, along with explosive devices... or that the attack was carried out during peaceful Hanukkah celebrations... is almost seen as impolite, an affront to Australia’s sacred and schizophrenic “multicultural” identity.

One mustn’t criticize members of a protected species, you see, even while they are slaughtering innocent worshippers in public in broad daylight. And besides, as Australians are assured by the propagandists in their legacy media, the attacks had nothing to do with religion anyway. From the nation’s leading broadsheet...

Leaps of Faith

Naturally, the very same (taxpayer-funded) Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) wasted no time in pivoting to the true hero of the events, the man who bravely disarmed one of the shooters, underscoring his faith-based action as though it somehow negated the positively non-faith based actions of the actual perpetrators.

Bondi hero Ahmed Al Ahmed a ‘source of pride’ for family and friends in Syria Ahmed Al Ahmed has become a celebrity right across the Arab world, with people expressing both pride and relief that an Arab — and a Muslim — had shown bravery and compassion across religious and political divides.

In other words, when Muslims slaughter Jews on a beach in the name of the Islamic State, it’s “nothing to do with religion.” When another Muslim performs an incredible act of bravery, as Mr. Ahmed undoubtedly did, he is a celebrity across the Arab world and a credit to his faith.

For their part, ordinary Australians don’t seem to mind one way or another about Mr. Ahmed’s religion. They simply see in him a human being who saved lives while two lunatic extremists were busy stealing them. While Ahmed, who was shot and injured during the encounter, recovers in hospital, Australian Islamophobes citizens pledged $2.5 million in donations to his Go Fund Me account.

Meanwhile, a Russian-Jewish couple, Boris Gurman, 69, and his wife Sofia, 61, were killed while they attempted to disarm one of the attackers. Although their tragic story did not receive quite the press coverage as Mr. Ahmed’s, a Go Fund Me Account has been set up for their grieving family all the same.

But while duly horrified Australians were grieving their dead and generously donating their money “across political and religious divides,” the nation’s so-called leaders sank to the occasion in their own, reliably gutless manner.

That is, confronted by the wanton violence of the few, the federal government chose to crack down on the law-abiding many. For shame.

All Apologies

In the hours following the deadliest terrorist attack in the country’s history, Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, made sure to highlight the “threat of right-wing extremist groups,” and vowed to implement tougher laws around what the government defines as “hate speech.”

Many on social media noticed that the words “Islamic terrorism” were conspicuously absent from the prime minister’s list of concerns. Others noted, too, that while the PM found time for a photo opportunity at Mr. Ahmed’s hospital bedside, he was unavailable to attend the candlelit vigil held in Bondi Beach for mourners the day after the attack… nor was he present among his fellow “leaders” at the funerals of the slain victims.

The New South Wales premier, Chris Minns, said the quiet part out loud when asked about his views on the radical concept of free speech in a country that dares whisper only at the state’s discretion...

“I don’t apologise for the fact that we don’t have the same free speech laws that they have in the United States,” said Minns in a video that’s been doing the rounds following the weekend’s attacks. “It’s clear that we don’t... “Australians don’t have the same freedom of speech laws that they have in the United States, and the reason for that is that we want to hold together a multicultural community and have people live in peace.”

It would appear that, when it comes to protecting multicultural communities, the threat posed by free speech simply cannot be overstated.

Doubling down on his unapologetic objection to what our American readers will recognize as their First Amendment rights, Mr. Minns is also apparently not a big fan of freedom of assembly... at least, not when it’s the wrong people doing the assembling. From news.com.au:

NSW Premier Chris Minns has declared the state is moving to block mass protests from going ahead in the wake of the Bondi massacre.



Legislation is being drafted to empower the police commissioner to reject protest requests on the grounds of stretched police resources or adding to community disharmony and, as a result, a combustible situation in the state, Mr Minns said.



He said the reforms would not target any one group but referenced demonstrations protesting “international events”.



On a weekly basis, pro-Palestinian protesters have been demonstrating against Israel’s campaign in Gaza for more than two years.

Precious Seconds

Having bravely identified free speech and the right to peaceful assembly as the primary threats to Australia’s precious multicultural wellbeing, the nation’s noble politicians finally, at long last, got around to addressing the real elephant in the room, the one thing on everyone’s lips, so blatant and obvious it almost goes without saying...

That is, Australia’s favorite pastime… implementing tougher gun control for people who haven’t committed any crime. From the Associated Press:

Australia’s leaders promise to tighten gun laws after Bondi Beach massacre on Hanukkah SYDNEY (AP) — Australian leaders promised on Monday to immediately overhaul already-tough gun control laws after a mass shooting targeted a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach. At least 15 people died in the attack, which has fueled criticism that authorities are not doing enough to combat a surge in antisemitic crimes.

You see, dear reader, only by disarming law-abiding citizens (by further criminalizing their means of self-defense) can authorities be certain that, when violent extremism rears its ugly head, the only people with guns in their hands will be the criminals themselves... and the police who, when precious seconds count, turn out to be minutes away.

Thus, as Australians are further stripped of their rights to free speech… to free assembly… and to self-defense… the Australian government goose-steps its citizens toward a multicultural utopia, where the only culture that matters is authority.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

