Nativity Scenes and Christmas Trees

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



Christmas trees… nativity scenes… kids on shoulders… it certainly felt like a festive occasion. But there was something not quite right. Something was… missing.

Maybe it was the lack of rooftop snipers, as seen here ahead of planned celebrations at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, where disarmed citizens are left to rely on the government’s Security State for their safety…

… or perhaps it was the lack of “diversity barriers,” so prevalent in enlightened, multicultural European capitals…

…or maybe it was the simple fact that something as “offensive” as a public celebration was allowed to go ahead at all, given recent cancelations over “security concerns” elsewhere…

Still, we did our best to enjoy the event, making do with the sounds of children’s’ laughter, Christmas caroling and peaceful acts of defiant merrymaking.

Meanwhile, plenty of dear readers gathered freely in the comments section under this week’s Notes, after we conveyed, with a heavy heart, the ebbing tide of freedom in our birth country of Australia, where politicians scramble to punish the law-abiding many for the heinous actions of the law-breaking few. Of course, it wasn’t always this way Down Under.

Here’s reader J. Cosby, remembering the good ol’ days…

What surprises me about Australia, is that these are not the Aussies I new from the 1960’s. I first met a group of your brothers in the middle of the jungle in southeast Asia. It was Hades hot without a breath of air when we came upon them, they were signing and laughing without a care in the world, a truly free spirited group. After spending R&R in Sydney I found the whole country was as independent, and tough, as the group I had met in Vietnam. After reading about their government confiscating personal weapons, some years later, I told friends in the U.S. that would be impossible with the people I had known without a significant fright. Alas, parts of my country have fallen into the same poisonous well!

And here’s reader C. Devine, sounding a tune that will be familiar to many of our American, Canadian and British readers…

That independent spirit is still well and truly alive in the country areas of Australia, fly over country. But we are in a huge minority. I'm 650kms from the State Capital and life is pretty good here if you don't read the news!

And here’s reader Nancy Meiners, hitting the nail squarely on the head…

Isn't it clear? governments are not your friend! Human beings are devolving and becoming more and more infantile...just wanting a mommy or daddy to take care of them. Geez...

Please find this week’s Notes below, and feel free to have your say in the comments section, while you still can…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Final Notes…



We’ll be running an intermittent schedule over the holiday week between Christmas and the New Year, including some Best of 2025 columns and a few short clips and photos from “campo life” out in the countryside, where we’ll be ringing in the new year with our amigos.

Whatever you’re up to this holiday season, we trust you’re enjoying your freedoms along with good cheer and the fine company of family and friends.

And, as always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman