Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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RICH's avatar
RICH
10h

Do the socialist/Communist/social-democrat children, "I want it free", yet see or understand that the leaders in their movement — Bernie Sanders, AOC, Zohran Mamdani, Ro Khanna, Elizabeth Warren, and their wealthy academic/tech/donor backers — are the ones with all the money?

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Chris's avatar
Chris
10h

History is always repeating itself. Does man ever learn? Sometimes but more often than not he learns lessons the hard way.

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