(Old growth awesomeness in Ecoparque, Buenos Aires. Photo: Anya )

“Age is no less an opportunity than youth itself.” ~ Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, American Poet (1807–1882)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Who wants a job, anyway?

We’ll come back to that in due course, but first...

Earlier this week we had coffee with our favorite gentleman in Buenos Aires.

Luis is 93-years young. With the handshake of a man half a century younger, and a mind that would embarrass any Ivy League “studies” graduate, Luis owns a handful of apartments in our barrio (neighborhood)... plus “a few others” around the city.

A civil engineer by trade, his career took him around the world, with stints in both the US and Europe. And he has no intention of retiring anytime soon. When we spotted him by chance on the street a few months ago, he told us of a new project he was considering.

“They want me to manage a large-scale project downtown,” he laughed. “The developer asked me to sign a three-year contract. Can you believe it? I’m 93 years old! I told him, ‘Make it two years and we’ll see how we go...’”

In suitably dapper attire for our recent confab, Luis greeted the cafe owner warmly before we sat down. “I’ve been coming here since before you were born. When I still lived there, in your building, this cafe was practically my breakfast table. I would take a coffee and a medialuna here early in the morning, then off to work...”

A More Graceful Era

Put simply, Luis belongs to a more graceful era, when civilized individuals observed proper manners, managed to sustain genuine eye-contact, and prided themselves on a “job well done”... not because it won for them the approval of their superior, but because it was the right thing to do.

“There was a popular song here back in the forties and fifties, Canto al Trabajo [Song to Work]. Naturally, the Peronists co-opted it, as they did everything in those days, so it became a kind of mindless march, an anthem for the labor unions, if you will. I still recall the lyrics... ‘Life is ennobled by working,

one loves the Homeland and home more;

when sweat blesses our effort,

when by working we earn bread.’ “Of course, it is not for the ‘Homeland’ that one works,” continued Luis, “but for oneself, for one’s family, for one’s own dignity. Nor is it sweat that blesses our effort. Even a mule can exert dumb force. Rather, it is the true value of our production that matters... as well as what we learn about ourselves and others along the way.”

Seventy years after Juan Domingo Perón’s military silhouette first cast a pall across this nation, the world at large (and perhaps Argentina in particular), faces a curious dilemma... one in which Artificial Intelligence, AI, is disrupting whole industries, potentially putting millions... maybe tens, or even hundreds of millions... of people “out of work.”

What to make of it all? Firstly, the local connection...

Open Argentina

Last month, OpenAI and Argentine energy giant, Sur Energy, signed a letter of intent to cooperate on a data center project down here at the End of the World. According to reports, the project, structured under the Milei administration’s RIGI tax incentive program, would involve a large-scale facility with a capacity of up to 500 megawatts to support advanced artificial intelligence computing. Dubbed Stargate Argentina, the project will attract investment of up to $25 billion. From Reuters:

“We are proud to announce plans to launch Stargate Argentina, an exciting new infrastructure project in partnership with one of the country’s leading energy companies, Sur Energy,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on social media. Altman added that it was the first Stargate project in Latin America, a region “full of talent, creativity and ambition.”

What does this presage for the future of this long-suffering, economic basketcase? And, more broadly speaking, what does the A.I. (and semi-related humanoid robotics) revolution signal for the very concept of “work” as we have come to think of it, here and worldwide?

To the first question, it is no secret that, like free people, free capital flows to where it is best treated. The concept is so simple, in fact, it takes a Zohran Mamdani to misunderstand it.

Right now, Milei’s administration is offering red-carpet access to well-capitalized, experienced foreign investors whose hard-won prudence steered them clear of the country during the dreary years of myopic Peronism—years fraught with political uncertainty and the threat, occasionally executed, of nationalization/State appropriation.

As the economy continues to open up, we expect to see market-friendly conditions attracting more of this type of qualified, large-scale investment... along with the downstream opportunities that so often accompany it.

Uncommon Sense

As noted in these pages, Argentina is witnessing a kind of cultural renacimiento—a rebirth. The trend that had long been in motion—collectivism, socialism, Big Daddy Statism—is being dislodged, one roughly hewn clay brick at a time. In its place are rising individualism, respect for private property, self-determination, personal responsibility, and other ideas increasingly unpopular north of the Jersey Turnpike.

Little wonder, then, that Argentina’s free market economy has grown more in under two years (7.2% in 22 months) than neighboring Chile’s socialist utopia has managed in double that time (4.5% in 43 months)…

Literally twice as long to produce two-thirds the growth. (H/T to economist Pablo Eguiguren Reyes, source.)

As for the future of “work” more generally? That’s a more complicated question... one to which we shall put our brain to work on next week.

Meanwhile, the last word today goes to the smartest guy at the table.

“I feel the great wheel of time finally turning for my poor country,” Luis declared, brimming with his characteristic vim. “Our future is a bright one.”

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman