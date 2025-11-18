Notes from the End of the World

JJ
16h

It always amazes me how the conflict within a politicians policies are never challenged. I will let someone steal $900 from a grocery store and not charge them with a crime, then complain that food prices are too high.

The margins in grocery stores is often only 3%, so the $900 represents profit on sales of $30,000. How much higher must a store mark up their prices in order to stay in business where such thefts are common. BUT prices are too high????? .......JJ

Nancy Meiners
16h

People have been brainwashed by government and its fans by promulgating their belief that without government we'd all be savages leaping upon each other to grab, maim, kill and destroy. I don't know how you can effectively fight such fear and ignorance. It's clear that the human race has done far better evolving without government and its myriad of bureaucrats than with its heavy top-down, centralized dead hand. The more government possesses from its citizens the less citizens have and the less the culture in which they live thrives. Let's just leave NYC to its own devices and...wait for their howling to begin.

