(The Santa Monica Pier. Photo: Joel)

“Hollywood is a place where they’ll pay you a thousand dollars for a kiss and fifty cents for your soul.” ~ Groucho Marx (1890-1977)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Houston, Texas...



We’re back in the Land of the Free, dear reader, visiting family on our way home to the End of the World.

“How was the immigration process?” a friend, an American citizen, wanted to know. It’s always something of an experience dealing with US Border Control.

More about our latest crossing, below. But first...

“I used to be a lighting engineer,” our Uber driver described a past life to us on the way to LAX over the weekend.

“I worked with all the big studios over the years. Time was, they had whole crews on every set. As many gigs as you could want. Nowadays, most of that work is done in post-op... by A.I. So, there’s that gone. And now, A.I. is coming for this job, too...”

Despite the proverbial credits rolling on his Hollywood career... and the Artificial Intelligence axe looming over another... our man remained cheerfully upbeat...

“I’m getting out ahead of it,” he declared. “I had a little money set aside, so I’ve bought a few of these ride share cars. For now, I do most of the driving. But as soon as the Tesla robotaxi fleet is up and running, I’ll add my cars to the pool and they can do the driving for me. Then, then I guess I’ll have to look for something else to do with my time...”

City of Dreamers

Los Angeles is sometimes said to be the City of Dreams. Every meal is brought to you by an actor-in-waiting... and every pretty girl has a starry-eyed story to tell. Of course, not all dreams come true. Some turn into nightmares. Still, the city seems to run on its own feverish momentum, driven by gamblers and risk-takers... and self-driving cars.

In Santa Monica, where we spent the weekend, one can “hail” a driverless taxi, or Waymo, with the help of a simple app. You see them on the road everywhere, like those Johnny Cabs from Total Recall.

Currently, there are some ~3,000 Waymos on the roads in metropolitan areas around the US – including Phoenix, the San Francisco Bay Area, Austin, Atlanta, Miami and in Los Angeles. The company, which provides ~40,000 rides per week and completed 15 million journeys in 2025 alone, plans to add another ~3,500 vehicles over the next year.

But what about safety?

Most industry studies measure crashes per million miles (CPMM) as the standard safety metric. From there, the numbers are broken down further.

For police-reported crashes, for example, human drivers register ~4.7CPMM. Waymo driverless taxis have ~2.1CPMM, or ~55% fewer crashes.

Regarding crashes that result in any type of injury, the disparity is more pronounced. Human drivers have ~2.8CPMM... while Waymos have just 0.6CPMM, meaning human drivers suffer roughly 5× the injury crash rate.

And for crashes that result in serious injury, the numbers are clearer still. Human drivers have 0.23CPMM... while Waymo driverless taxis have just 0.02CPMM, or ~90% fewer crashes.

Analysis from The Verge shows driverless taxis have:

92% fewer pedestrian injuries

82% fewer cyclist/motorcyclist injuries

96% fewer intersection crashes

The Human Element

Of course, the operation is by no means failsafe. According to UnderstandingAI.org, over almost 100 million miles traveled, Waymo had 34 crashes in which the airbag was deployed. Over the same distance, using official traffic incident data, human drivers would be expected to have ~159, or about 368% higher.

Curious to catch a glimpse of our brave new future, we “hailed” one of our own driverless rides, from Venice Beach back to the Santa Monica Pier. We even managed to capture a quick video of the trip, below (language warning):

Whoops, wrong video…

For now, Waymos do not travel on freeways, nor do they service certain high traffic areas, like LAX. And that’s just fine for us... as we prefer the real driver version, even if, as is increasingly the case, the human element comes with some additional risk.

Which brings us back to our latest border run...

Imperial Gates

Your editor has been coming to the United States of America – as an antipodean alien, no less – since late 2001, right before the Bush government used 9/11 to foist the witless wonders of the Transport Security Administration upon the American people and their would-be visitors alike.

What would the experience be like today, we wondered, especially amidst all the brouhaha surrounding ICE and border security... with bombs falling on half a dozen countries across the Middle East... with a decapitated Venezuela on the doorstep, Iran choking off the world’s primary energy strait, a “friendly takeover” for Cuba looming, troops amassing on the Russian-Ukrainian border and the media blasting headlines about the imminent outbreak of World War III?

Like a peregrinus passing into the Imperial City during the days of the late Republic, when armed political gangs roamed the streets, riots raged in the Roman Forum and an empire stood on the brink of civil war, we braced for an intense interrogation.

“A couple of weeks, you say?”

“Uh huh.”

“Visiting family, then?”

“Mmm hmm.”

“Look into the camera.”

[nervous smile]

“Welcome. Have a nice day.”

Gee... we almost wished we had a better story to tell. No worries, we’ve got one more crossing before we head home in a couple of weeks. Maybe we’ll get lucky.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

