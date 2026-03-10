Notes from the End of the World

50 Bravo
35m

I spent my teenage years growing up in LA. It was a magical place at that time. You could drive to Huntington (or almost any other) Beach, sleep on the sand and return to the parking lot to find your ride still had four tires. That’s all gone.

Then I did Vietnam as a MAT Team leader and when I returned I learned again that you can’t go back. Life is a journey and those bubbles don’t stay put and the places don’t stay the same.

That being said, it IS a shame that they keep defiling one of the most beautiful places on the planet with dumbass and vegetarian pizza.

1 reply by Joel Bowman
Paul Murray
1h

I have no idea on what Hollywood lives. I have not seen a recent or current Hollywood production in a theater or in a streaming app in 20+ years. I guess the pittance they make on my viewing films from the 30s-40s-50s is enough? Best always. PM

