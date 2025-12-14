Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
13h

So, what You are saying in a nut shell. That borrowing is bad , paying cash is good! In My opinion leave the banksters out of the economy , as much as the government should not be in the economy. But My opinion means nothing as I am just a tax paying peon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
pete's avatar
pete
9h

Well Joel, that 100 Peso 15 years ago if my arithmetic is correct, was quite the bargain. My thoughts now are, how long does it take to match our Argentine competitors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture