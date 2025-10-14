“Give peace a chance.” ~ John Lennon (1969)… before he was shot dead, in 1980.

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Peace in the Middle East...

President Flees Country Amid “Gen Z” Protests...

And a $20,000 Candlestick...

Given all the unbelievable headlines we’ve seen crawl across our screen over the years, we have to wonder: Is it possible that the world can get more and less extreme… simultaneously?

More on that another time. First, the above-mentioned stories, in reverse order...

Last week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, logged another momentous milestone: Friday was the first day ever that the king of cryptos registered a $20,000+ intraday move.

Here’s the chart, from @Bitcoin on X...

Share

Pretty impressive, no? That the move happened to be in the “wrong” direction (down) is perhaps neither here nor there over the long run.

For perspective, Bitcoin only broke the $20,000 mark (on the way up) a few years ago, in December 2020, when it crashed through its previous all-time high of $19,783 (set three years earlier, to the month).

Even after this latest, dramatic selloff, the crypto behemoth still boasts a market cap equal in size to entire, developed nations. At $2.24 trillion, BTC sits somewhere between the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Brazil and Canada, and within (ahem...) striking distance of Russia.

The entire cryptocurrency market cap, now valued (by buyers and sellers, mind you, which is to say supply and demand... not government decree), is somewhere between $3.8–4.0 trillion. That’s roughly equivalent to Japan’s or India’s entire economy, and larger than every country on planet earth, except the U.S., China, and Germany. Large, in other words.

Now, we’ll leave discussion of bulls and bears, bubbles and busts to the so-called “experts.” Suffice to say, for an asset class that isn’t even old enough to consume an adult beverage in the US, that’s a mighty achievement.

Speaking of generational usurpers...

Gen Z vs Gen Gov.

The second crazy headline of the past few days, we relay courtesy of Time Magazine:

Madagascar’s Army Takes Over As Gen Z Protesters Topple Another Government.

Did you catch that, dear reader? Topples another government? (Details are scant at this early juncture, but apparently President Rajoelina chose to flee the East African island nation when he “lost control of the military.” Yeah. Probably a wise move.)

But wait. Let’s go back to the key word: another.

Apparently, the pimply cohort wedged so unceremoniously between the blue-haired Millennials and Generation Alpha (that is, those born between 1997 – 2012), have taken to the streets, ousting governments in Sri Lanka (pop. 23M), Nepal (pop. 30M) and Bangladesh (pop. 176M)...

... and they’re currently at work overthrowing their elders in Morocco (pop. 39M) and nearby (to us) Paraguay (7M).

That’s a half dozen governments, (poorly) representing a quarter of a billion people around the world... given their marching orders... by a bunch of... kids.

And here we thought the generation that never knew a world without smartphones, social media, instant streaming, and Only Fans (whatever that is), were busy Chat Snapping and Tok Tiking.

Turns out they’ve been trading crypto and toppling governments all along. Goes to show what we know!

We’ve covered the youth vote’s role in Javier Milei’s general election victory down here in Argentina, too. Maybe the kids are alright after all? More to come...

Share Notes from the End of the World

Give Peace a Chance

Meanwhile, for folks across the generational spectrum, this third story seemed like it might never see the light of day. For a little perspective, we thought it might be interesting for our dear readers to see how it was covered all around the world:

ABC News (Australia):

Trump heralds ‘new beginning’ for Middle East

The Times of Japan:

Trump brokers Gaza ceasefire; Japan urges full implementation

China Daily:

China welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, urges lasting peace

Times of India:

Trump signs historic Gaza peace deal; Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire

Der Spiegel (Germany, translated):

Trump declares peace in Gaza – but the path remains rocky

Le Monde (France, translated):

Trump presents himself as the “President of Peace” after the Israel-Hamas agreement for Gaza

The Moscow Times:

Kremlin says it ‘supports and welcomes’ Trump’s Gaza plan

O Globo (Brazil, translated):

Historic ceasefire in Gaza; Brazil calls for humanitarian aid

Clarín (Argentina, translate):

Trump announces Gaza peace deal; Argentina urges reconstruction efforts

The BBC... through gritted, British teeth:

‘Peace in the Middle East’: Trump signs ceasefire deal in Egypt

And here, from the cheer squad for peace at The New York Times:

How Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan Presents Hurdles for Israel and Hamas

And the “journalists” at The Washington Post:

Trump eyes transformational Mideast peace as Israel, Arabs stay miles apart

Around the planet, from Americas North and South, Easts Middle and Far, Europe to Australia and back again, the world has seen (some version of) a headline it thought it may never witness: Peace in the Middle East.

May it hold.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

P.S. Today is the last day to enroll for our Essential Greeks 10-part video course, presented by Classical Wisdom and hosted by yours truly, which begins tomorrow.

Interested? Grab $50 off the regular price when you register, below. We hope to see you there…

Register Here for $50 Off

P.P.S. Please note that you can access all the course material, including all the videos, quizzes, welcome webinar and eBook copy of The Essential Greeks for reference, at any time… so you can “binge watch” it, just like Netflix, if that’s your style.

Enroll for The Essential Greeks Here