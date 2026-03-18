Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
9h

Yep ,the hands in everybodies pockets sums up todays world of politicals.. Made Me chuckle. Thanks Joel.

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Weston Parker's avatar
Weston Parker
8h

Especially in this day, when just about every western nation is in dire economic straits, to see a nation turned around, just remarkable. It points such a strong accusing finger that this can be done but isn't, all as a matter of choice by career thieves we call politicians.

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