(View from lunch over Pipa Beach. Photo: author)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Pipa Beach, Brazil…



This week, we dared notice something positive… an entire continent moving away from dread socialism. Check out this handy map, from Tuesday’s Note:

Pink Tide Ebbs

Terminally fashionable among miseducated campus denizens north of the equator, socialism has a long and sordid history down this End of the World. From Alvarado’s Peru to Allende’s Chile… Morales in Bolivia to the Chavistas in Venezuela… Big Government Peronists in Argentina to Lula’s long arm here in Brazil…

… the continent has suffered enough collectivist brain-rot to make any sentient being recoil in horror. From the late ‘90s through the late 2010s, the so-called “Pink Tide” flowed over the land, so that at its peak, roughly 350 million people – some three-quarters of the population – lived under one form of far-left lunacy or another.

Then, beginning with the election of Javier Milei in our adopted country of Argentina, back in late 2023, the tide began to turn. As you can see from the map above, the shift has been non-trivial. Should Brazil turn away from Lula’s grip a couple of weeks from now, as is widely expected following his defeat in the first round of voting, 92% of South America’s population and 95% of its GDP will fall under conservative and/or anti-socialist governments.

Call it a Liberty Spring at the end of the world.

Ah, but what about the scene here on the ground? Brazil is a big place, to be sure... and we claim no special insights beyond what we see with our own ears and hear with our own eyes. And even then we are often confused.

“This place has become a real ‘digital nomad’ destination,” our cheerful host, a semi-retired physician, explained. “The woman renting the next casita next door, she’s a lawyer. A Porteña [from Buenos Aires]. She works online a few hours in the morning, then spends her days on the beach and teaching yoga classes.

“Down the hill there’s a young couple who are ‘in tech.’ I’m not exactly sure what they do,” she continued, “but they seem to spend a lot of time in the water. We get all kinds coming through, really. They stay for a month or two, then flit off to some other tropical clime…”

Hmm… uber chic… young… hip…

The astute reader has already begun to wonder…

“What on earth are you doing there, Joel?”

Touché, dear reader. Now you know it is dear wifey who books our family vacations. Your editor, who moonlights as the family porter, is grateful to pick up a few extra shifts, schlepping the bags down to the beach of an afternoon… which is where we’re heading presently. More next week.

In the meantime, do check out this past week’s Notes below, including our beach chair coverage of Brazil’s “far right tsunami,” as it was reported in the press… plus guest columnist, Lau Vegys’s excellent analysis of Trump’s inflation gambit. Now that POTUS is officially leaning into fiat debasement (as he flatly stated in a recent interview with Time Magazine), what does it mean for the dollars in your pocket? Catch Lau’s full coverage, below…

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Final Notes…

One last thing before we go!

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Cheers,

Joel Bowman