Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Nancy Meiners's avatar
Nancy Meiners
Oct 11

This turn-around is so encouraging for Latin America! But I guess if every other alternative has been tried and has failed, why not give freedom a chance? Freedom works! You all will experience that clearly, I hope. Our problem up north in the USA is that we have lived in freedom for so long and it has been reduced so gradually by an ever-growing government, that many think it's the fault of capitalism that we are going down hill. Ever-growing government with its countless bureaucracies is the cause of our sluggishness. Freedom is nimble! For over 100 years we have been "sat on" and drained of our own wealth. Slowly government has sold us one boondoggle after another, and has been taken over by people who love government and "what it can do", whether left or right. Our kids have not learned freedom (mine haven't either! They think I'm just plain wrong, if not a bit crazy). So: As you in South America prosper and enjoy life more and more, keep sending us your updated digital or even radio information a la "Radio Free...Argentina". We're at a different point on the freedom cycle I think. It will take some time to get out of the heavy, weighted-down, restricted, information-controlled mindset leading to a socialist, soon-to-be third world dytopia.

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Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
Oct 11

Good one porter Joel. Lol.

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