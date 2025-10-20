Dear Reader,

As you may already know, in addition to penning these pithy Notes, your editor also moonlights as a novelist, cheerfully plying his trade as an unreconstructed romantic.

Like the so-called “news” industry, which has lately been upended on account of the mainstream media having squandered the trust of the right honorable public, the publishing industry similarly finds itself in the midst of a long-overdue, post-woke shakeup.

Turns out… and you might want to sit down for this one… straight, white male authors do have something to contribute to the world of literary fiction after all!

Who knew?

Besides, that is, those readers of questionable taste who feasted, apparently unenlightened by post-modern standards, on the arch-patriarchal, cis-normative tomes of Dickens, Tolstoy, Shakespeare, Homer, Twain, Goethe, Hugo, Joyce, Hemingway, Dostoevsky, etc…

Still, in the Year 2025, were are nonetheless invited to “check our privilege,” as the kids say… only, it is a privilege conferred upon us not by dint of our skin color or sexual orientation, by our chromosomes or shoes size or any other game token in the intersectional championships.

Before we continue, therefore, we humbly acknowledge an advantage our forefathers did without. Indeed, it is one they could not even have imagined existing. (With the possible exceptions of Jules Verne, Isaac Asimov, H.G. Wells, Robert Heinlein, Ray Bradbury, Aldous Huxley, George Orwell, etc… )

Forget the performative, pseudo-sincere auto-flagellations of the so-called “land acknowledgement.”

We’re here to offer our genuinely heartfelt appreciation, what we’re calling a “time acknowledgement.”

We hereby recognize that we stand before an age such as none of the aforementioned giants could have envisioned, empowered by technological advances not of our making, but which nonetheless afford us great advantages over our comparatively marginalized ancestors.

Today, with the click of a button, readers of all suits and stripes, all races and creeds, all pronouns and preferences, can freely access our novels, free of the persnickety persuasions such as define the self-appointed Gatekeepers of Taste and Culture.

Would that Kafka, Gogol, Melville, Thoreau could have enjoyed such privilege of one-click, print-on-demand publishing, where their works could be ordered by and sent directly to their faithful readers... during their lifetime!

Readers who appreciate our Notes From the End of the World are hereby invited to share in our bountiful privilege by ordering one (or both of) our novels today, right here…

Order Morris, Alive

Order Night Drew Her Sable Cloak

BONUS PRIVILEGE: Order in the next 24 hours and guarantee delivery by that notoriously unwokest of holidays… Christmas!

Of course, if you know anyone who might enjoy some decidedly privileged literature for the holidays, kindly share this special off with them today.

Share Notes from the End of the World



In the meantime, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman