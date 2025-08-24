Private Life vs Public Strife

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



Scandal… controversy… partisanship… the news brims with sordid tales of waste and woe. If you’re not careful, it can become all-consuming. Thus do we reserve our weekends - most of them, anyway – for quiet strolls (see above), unhurried lunches and great books. Speaking of which…

“I thought of a variation on Gresham’s famous Law,” mused Saul Bellow’s character, Herzog, in his novel of the same name, “Public life drives out private life.”

Readers will recall Gresham’s Law as (in a nutshell): Bad money drives out good. That is, in an economic system where there exists a money of superior utility, people will tend to save it and, instead, spend the inferior alternative.

In formulating his variation to Gresham’s Law, Herzog (Bellow), observed that our time, like all other resources, is ultimately finite. It matters a great deal, therefore, how we spend it… how we save it… to what ends we allocate our precious moments.

Continued Bellow…

“The more political our society becomes (in the broadest sense of ‘political’ - the obsessions, the compulsions of collectivity) the more individuality seems lost.”

We do well, in other words, to remember that, every minute we invest in the ongoing public circus comes at the cost of a minute that might otherwise have been invested in our own private lives… building our familial relationships and our friendships, fostering individual development and contemplating our innermost meditations.

This is the great, unseen predation of public life. The political process literally steals your breath away… one election, one news hour, one inane sound bite at a time.

Herzog’s/Bellow’s sage words in mind, we leave our dear readers with that single thought for the weekend… while we head to the airport to collect our own visiting family.

This past week, we took stock of the state of play here in Argentina and directed some well-deserved scorn at those who would seek to invade our private life with their incessant public disservice. Please enjoy those musings and more, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Final Notes…



We’re off to Patagonia with our family next week. But fear not, dear reader… where there’s an End of the World (and an internet connection), we’ll be on the case with these Notes.

Look out for some snapshots and videos from the great snowy lakes district, where it’s forecast to dip below freezing by the time we arrive.

Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we hope you’re enjoying it in good health and fine company.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

