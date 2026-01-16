(Privatization, privatize, privatize. Image: Substack AI)

“The state is a violent criminal organization that lives off a coercive source of income called taxes.” ~ Javier Milei at the Mercosur Summit in Montevideo, January 14, 2026

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



Lights out!

A city-wide blackout struck the city of Buenos Aires this afternoon. The lack of pandemonium was palpable.

Children continued to play in the plazas... twenty-somethings continued on their unhurried strolls, arm-in-amorous-arm down the city’s grand boulevards... and the older generation, well, they barely looked up from their physical books and paper broadsheets.

It was more or less business as usual, in other words, in a city that never forgot to read, to converse and to enjoy the simple, analog pleasures in life.

Still, it is a reminder that, to paraphrase Adam Smith, much has been ruined in this nation... including through decades of criminal underinvestment in critical infrastructure. (We use the word “criminal” advisedly, as much of the taxpayer funds earmarked for supposedly public projects over the years ended up in the very private pockets of corrupt politicians.)

“But... but... but...” we hear the weak-kneed Mamdanis of the world whine, “without a violent criminal organization calling itself the state, who would steal all our money and pretend to give us services? How ever would we survive without the warmth of collectivism?”

Ah, but dear readers know the answer already: free markets, free minds and free people...

Hot in the City

Speaking of which, let’s check in on how all that’s going. Aside from the occasionally malfunctioning power grid, creaking and groaning under the strain of ten million air conditioners simultaneously blasting into the midsummer heat... pretty good!

The latest inflation figures came out this week... showing that 2025 saw the lowest annual inflation in eight years, cutting into the catastrophic, print-and-spend legacy deficits left over from the previous collectivist governments. From the National Institute of Statistics (INDEC):

(Source: INDEC, Ministry of Economy)

From a high of 211.4% when President Javier Milei took office... to a new low of 31.5% annualized (year-over-year) in December... the shift has been noticeable here on the ground. Labels have returned to shelves... prices have reappeared on menus... and some prices have even began to retreat.

As one clever commentator observed on X (translated): Cristina Fernández de Kirchner began her term with 8% inflation... and ended it with 27%. Alberto Fernandez began his term with 53%... and ended with 211%. Javier Milei inherited 211%... and, two years in, has cut it to 31.5%.

The Death of Taxes

The shift is so dramatic, foreign investors are even beginning to notice, including investment banks. Here’s the latest, from La Derecho Diario:

A new report from the U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs outlined an economic outlook for the region and devoted a relevant section to Argentina, with projections that anticipate a marked slowdown in inflation, continuity of fiscal balance, and growth in economic activity in the coming years. Among the key data, the document estimates that, thanks to the successful economic program of the government of Javier Milei, Argentine inflation could stand at 20% in 2026, which would represent the lowest level since 2013

Concerning La Libertad Avanza’s (Milei’s Libertarian Party’s) resounding victory in last October’s midterms elections, Goldman’s report was even more sanguine:

“The electoral outcome also improved the prospects for the government’s structural reform agenda in the second half of its term, and legislative priorities are expected to focus on labor (starting in February 2026), tax, and pension reforms, along with efforts to codify the extensive deregulation agenda driven through executive decrees over the past two years.”

Speaking of taxes – what Milei himself identifies as the state’s “coercive income” – they are being peeled back one by one, like the layers of a rotten onion. For instance, starting today (Jan. 15), import duties disappear on a number of electronic goods, including smartphones, TVs, air conditioners, monitors and gaming consoles. What does that mean, in practical terms?

Yesterday, import duties on these items were 8%... today, they are 0%. Yesterday, the internal taxes on imported phones was 19%... today, it is 9.5%.

Less taxes... less tariffs... less duties... and less state involvement in the private lives of individuals, who ought to be free to engage in win-win trades with whomever they so please.

Thou Shalt Not Steal

And yet, it is indeed rare to spot such “less is more” policies out in the wild. Mercifully, the government’s spokesperson, Manuel Adorni, was on hand to explain the curious trajectory to the incredulous masses, who must have thought lower taxes was something only ever seen in fairy tales and far off lands...

“As President Javier Milei pledged at the start of his administration, as the fiscal surplus consolidates, taxes will continue to be reduced. The money the state steals from people through taxes must be returned to Argentines’ pockets.”

So too, we hasten to add, must the infrastructure the state has misappropriated, mismanaged and misguided over the years. That means breaking up coercive, state-run and state-protected monopolies... like the kind that failed during this afternoon’s blackout.

During his own election campaign, Javier Milei promised that, should he be elected president, “everything that can be privatized, will be privatized,” recognizing that “everything the public sector does, it does it wrong.”

For decades, much of Argentina’s critical sectors – including energy, transport, water, infrastructure and more – have operated with unsustainable fiscal subsidies; that is, the government has regularly transferred funds from the notoriously bankrupt treasury to keep the lights on (or off, as the case may be) and to keep prices below market rates.

That may sound good at first... like the “warmth of collectivism” writ large... until, without necessary investment, without clear price signals from the market, the lights inevitably go out, the water stops running, and the trains veer off the rails. In the end, government subsidies are nothing more than the textbook vote-buying stratagem of Big Promise politicians, who would sooner gut industries for near term electoral victories than invest in them to ensure long term viability.

Privatize, Privatize, Privatize

Milei’s Ley de Bases, the massive legislative reform package passed by congress last year, changes all that. Public companies set to be privatized include:

ENARSA (Energía Argentina) – state energy company (being prepared for sale). Intercargo – airport ground services operator. Transener – main high-voltage electric grid operator (through its holding). AySA – water & sanitation in Buenos Aires metropolitan area (90% sale planned). Belgrano Cargas, SOFSE (rail operations) and Corredores Viales (roads) – planned for concession or sale. Nucleoeléctrica Argentina – partial privatization (sale of about ~44–49%).

And of course, Aerolíneas Argentinas, the beleaguered national carrier which readers will be shocked – shocked – to hear, turned an operating profit in 2024 (a surplus of around US$22 million) for the first time in sixteen years... only after it was earmarked for sale. Go figure.

And don’t look now, dear reader. It appears Milei’s message of ¡Viva la libertad, carajo! (Long live liberty, damnit!) may be taking hold abroad, too. The latest international polls, from La Gaceta (translated):

Milei consolidates his global leadership: he reaches 60% approval and ranks among the world’s most supported leaders The international image of Argentine President Javier Milei continues to rise. According to the latest Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker report by the consulting firm Morning Consult, the libertarian leader has reached a 60% approval rating, placing him among the world’s most popular leaders. The data, collected between December 29, 2025, and January 4, 2026, reflects a five-percentage-point increase compared to the measurement taken at the beginning of December, when Milei registered a 55% approval rating. This trend not only confirms the strength of his domestic support but also reinforces his position on the international stage.

Polls change, of course, and public opinion can be a fickle mistress... but one gets the feeling that, two years into what we’ve been calling The Greatest Political Experiment of Our Age, self-respecting individuals are rejecting the coddling “warmth of collectivism” and choosing a course more suitable for adult human beings: freedom.

Long may it live!

And, as always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman