Notes from the End of the World

Flier
3h

So Milei's ideas are working! What great news. This does not surprise free market supporters everywhere, but we still wait with bated breath to know what will follow Millei? Will voters be sucked into believing in "warmth of collectivism," or will they realize they now have a goose that lays golden eggs and refuse to kill it? And at the other end of the spectrum, how long will it be before New Yorkers realize what a colossal error they have made and correct course? Time will tell.

Nancy Meiners
2h

Yes, people are working against themselves. It's insane! I guess they just think that they're "not worth it". My home in coastal southern Maine is filled with virtue signalers and immigrants who are on welfare. Maine has bureaucracies that have made energy more and more expensive, yet the utility companies get blamed for "price gouging" as they need to pay for these extreme inefficiencies. So many regulations, taxes and public school indoctrination that propounds aloud that DEI is more important than learning educational basics. Student's math and reading have dropped massively, yet coastal Mainers still vote democrat. Eight years of democrats running this state have pushed it toward economic and intellectual ruin along with huge corruption. The coastal region is democrat. Susan Collins, a RINO, is hardly a free market person; but she probably couldn't be elected if she didn't vote with the democrats mostly. She sees her job as bringing federal money to Maine while she takes photo ops with those who receive largesse. Folks along the coast (where most of the state population lives) is in love with government. It makes me nauseous. Nice people, lousy politics.

