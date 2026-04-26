(Your editor and Dear Daughter wander the wonderful world of teamLab Borderless in Tokyo, Japan, earlier this year. Photo: Wifey .)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



On the anarcho-capitalist’s hierarchy of values, public holidays tend to wallow around in the dubious company of bad laws, truth by consensus and the labor theory of value.

Dear leaders’ birthdays… empire/commonwealth days… celebrations of this or that grand cause or bone-headed idea. When it comes to being into the political cause du jour, in other words, we’re mostly into being out of them.

None of which is to suggest we’re not a sucker for reasons to raise a glass, which is why, in lieu of public spectacles and injunctions to worship at the altar of The State, we prefer private holidays.

Atop our list of reasons to celebrate: family birthdays, which have morphed over the years into “birthweek” festivities.

This week, we fête a bright young girl who joined our family 11 years ago, who inspires her mother and father daily and who rounds out our carry-on sized travel team with kindness, grace, humor, and eyes wide open.

(From teamLabs Borderless, in Tokyo, Japan.)

Happy birthday, Dear Daughter! Now let’s get you to your birthweek party!

In the meantime, readers can enjoy our Notes from the past week, in which we explore the sins of greed and the politics of envy, the flight of ill-treated capital, and the nature of memory, as it fades over the years.

Please enjoy (and don’t forget to dive into the comments section for a lively exchange of ideas)…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

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Final Notes…



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Cheers,

Joel Bowman