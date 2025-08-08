Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

RICH
Aug 8

With the media solidly anti one party, how can Uncle Sam expect validity of thought? This being said, how can one accept the value of polls? It appears to me that to trust anything reported by or through MSM or NGO processes is stupid, and to think our election process is for the people is ridiculous. I would infer that at this point in the US, our ruling class will continue to convert ghost money into hard assets until the prole is totally enslaved, at which point they will begin to eat each other. Ironically, a deeply hidden author is writing a new novel called 2084.

Nancy Meiners
Aug 8

The title of today's writing "Repubs Bad, Dems Worse" says it all for right now, Joel. As long as citizen's believe that government is a net-positive social arrangement we will have this little tribal war continually every 4 years until we fold. I'd love it if people voted with our Constitution in mind and had a love for our early republic and its founders who gave us our own grown-ass independence--but it seems that we're far removed in fact and in spirit not only from our original documents, but also from an adult desire to live responsibly. We're in debt, so we don't handle money well or value those who work hard to keep us afloat, and we keep voting for representatives who want to accrue and increase power in order to continue the profligacy. The howling I hear from leftists where I live (and there are many!) seems to indicate that we've slid back into childhood wanting Mom and Dad to give their kids their due and tell us all what the best course of action is. So here we are: Perhaps at this stage of our evolution we'd be happier with a king who makes decrees (executive orders)and loves flashy public spectacles and keeps running up the debt while making us pay more for everything through the hidden tax of tariffs. Oh! This is the Republican Party now. Wow, Do you think we'll ever have a small to non-existent government who lives within its means ever again? Argentina seems to be well on the road to doing it, so there's hope. Thanks for your writings. They are a pleasure to read and give me hope for the future.

