Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Ed Burns's avatar
Ed Burns
16hEdited

Great piece. The history of treaties (Louisiana & Alaska) vs. gains from battle (Canada & Mexico) should be held alongside several other categories; those won in battle only to be given back when requested. (Philippines), those Territories awaiting either admission to the Union or independence (Puerto Rico) or those in active negotiation (Greenland)

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1 reply by Joel Bowman
Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
16h

Some excellent history. Must always remember to look under the "sheets" as the old saying goes.

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