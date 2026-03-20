Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Bill's avatar
Bill
4h

Nothing Gordon said is incorrect. Fossil fuels are, indeed, finite. The energy sky however, is not falling. The straight has been a problem for a long time.It will not extend into crushing danger territory. The world will not allow it.

Using fossil fuels to produce electricity is stupid. Much of our infrastructure around the world relies on it for a simple energy production. We need to wake up and get back to nuclear. It's safe, it's environmentally sound and it preserves the fossil fuels needed to produce fertilizers, clothing, lipstick and the very screen that I am tapping on now.

It's almost as stupid as growing corn to produce ethanol. 🤔 Let's use diesel, fertilizer, trucks hauling billions of bushels of corn to processing plants that consume outrageous amounts of energy to produce alcohol from corn. It's a circle of inefficiency, doom and stupidity on a global level.

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Jim Chapman's avatar
Jim Chapman
4h

From what I have observed, Iran hasn't exactly 'shut down' the Strait. It's more like the little kid on the sidewalk saying "none shall pass" until a group of grown men come down the street. "Go away kid, you're bothering us". Iran has been threatening to destroy the oil production capacity of its neighbours literally for decades, and that led to a stand-off for a similar period. That ended when Iran actually struck but inflicted only relatively minor damage. Amazingly, those nations are standing with America (and Israel!). Iran has no airforce, no navy, few drones left, minimal domestic arms production, and few allies willing to risk their own access to international oil by helping what's left of the mullahs. The American military is to technologically advanced that it can obliterate any military opposition and even (in most cases) offset the danger from asymmetrical warfare by its weaker enemies. Far from being 'Trump's Folly", I believe what is happening in Iran and its environs will ultimately be seen as a geo-political masterstroke that will secure not only mid-east oil for the west, but the goodwill of its producers as well. Not to mention preventing the mad mullahs from getting the nuclear toys they so desperately wanted to play with. That's just my opinion, and I have no interest in arguing for or against it. I am happy to wait and see what will actually happen. After all, that's all any of us can do, anyway.

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