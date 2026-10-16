Seas of Fortune

“All men seek gain and, more or less, love money; but the way in which gain is sought will have a marked effect upon the commercial fortunes and the history of the people inhabiting a country.” ~ A. T. Mahan, The Influence of Sea Power Upon History, 1660-1783, (1890)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



When A. T. Mahan sat down to pen his seminal work, The Influence of Sea Power Upon History, 1660-1783, the world was a very different place.

The year was 1890. Japan had not yet won its naval victory in the Russo-Japanese War of 1904–05. Germany and Britain had not yet entered into the the great-power naval race that would prefigure World War I. And the United State of America had not yet become a “two-ocean power,” through the construction of the Panama Canal.

Mahan’s work, arguably more than any other single document, changed all that. And so much more besides…

Indeed, it is almost impossible to talk about 20th Century geopolitics without acknowledging the central insight of Mahan’s pivotal text – that commerce, industry and sea power reinforce one another… and that to maintain supremacy on the world stage, a great power could not do without some confluence of the three.

But is Mahan’s work, which drew from the lessons of history as staged during the Age of Exploration, and which shaped and moulded the world of last century, still relevant today?

“More so now than ever!”

That’s what our distinguished guest, former US Navy officer and all-round man of letters, Byron King, explained to us during the latest installment of our little series, The Essayist.

We reached out to Byron a few weeks ago to ask if he’d like to nominate and discuss an essay that either “changed or challenged” his thinking during the more than half a century he’s spent studying history, geology, the law, finance, resource investing and, of course, maritime strategy (to name just a few of Byron’s areas of interest and expertise).

“I thought about it and I thought about it,” he replied, “and the text I just kept coming back to was Mahan’s work. There’s just so much in there that’s relevant today, so many lessons from history we could unpack.”

And so, over an unhurried hour or so, we did just that… touching on everything from Columbus’s discovery of the New World to the ‘national character’ that determined how and where wealth flowed, to how Mahan’s ideas helped inspire the industrial and naval arms race of the modern era.

As is fitting for a discussion of such breadth, we were occasionally swept off course… but never so far that we couldn’t navigate our way back on topic.

On a personal note, this is exactly what we had in mind when we set out to build The Essayist… sort of book club for shorter texts, essays that we could study and interrogate together, along with our dear readers, inviting our favorite thinkers along to help guide us through them along the way.

A quick reminder: Notes Members automatically get access to the entire audio-video recording, plus the transcript, as well as the growing archive of The Essayist original texts. A year or so from now, we’ll have built a small library of essential essays, plus recorded a dozen or more interviews with authors, scholars, experts and professors who help us unpack them.

And you can unlock this trove of knowledge for less than a dollar twenty per week. Forget ‘student’ protests and failing public institutions… take charge of your own education, become a Notes Member, and get full access to The Essayist today!

If you haven’t read the except from Mahan’s work, nominated by Byron, you can do so in the link below. It’s only a few pages, but it is packed with insights characteristic of his work and will really help you navigate the conversation.

Finally today, in addition to the essay itself, Byron also forwarded along a few essays of his own for further reading. You can find them linked below, as well as the rest of his work over at Paradigm Press.

Admiral of the Ocean Sea: Columbus and the Hinge of History

Fire to Fortune - A Year of Living Volcanically

The World Has Oil But Not Enough Refining

9/11 + 25: When History Turns Silver

Dear Canada, Please Read the Map

Three Takeaways from Rick Rule Investment Conference

America’s Superpower Company

America 250 - Birth of a Post-Glacial Nation

America Turns 250… But What If?

California Nightmare - A Looming Energy Disaster

Byron also wanted you to know that it was Francis Parkman who wrote History of Jesuits in North America, not Frederick Jackson Turner, as he stated during the (unedited) discussion. Considering the few hundred facts he had at his finger tips, we told him we’d let that one slide...

Thanks again for tuning in to the second installment of The Essayist.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman