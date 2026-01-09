Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Austin's avatar
John Austin
6h

"Most U.S. refineries are optimized for light, sweet crude. To process the sludge coming out of Venezuela, massive, multi-billion-dollar upgrades will be needed to Gulf Coast facilities."

I'm not sure that this is correct - for months now, I've read in multiple sources that the Gulf refineries are optimized for Canadian and Venezualan heavy crude oil; and I understand that Chevron has been importing Venezualan crude to the Gulf for years, under a special licence from the US administration.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Neil Carlisle's avatar
Neil Carlisle
6h

I’m 80 years old and I can quickly count 15 regime changes operations by the good ole USA without even doing any research. I have heard estimates of well over 100 of these regime changes. Out of these, not one has turned out to benefit the American taxpayers. They have all however, benefited the military industrial complex, large importers, and their banker friends. So, you can count on the rich getting richer and the poor paying the price for this kidnapping of President Maduro. Sorry about raining on the parade.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture