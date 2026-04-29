Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Pamela's avatar
Pamela
1dEdited

‘But he is only being carried along by the movement of the boat itself.’ That sums it up perfectly. Well done.

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Kenny Ellison's avatar
Kenny Ellison
1d

Dennis Prager was musing about history in his most recent interview. He shared a popular joke of Russian dissidents under the old Soviet Union: “We know the future, but the past is always changing.”

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