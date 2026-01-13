Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Meiners's avatar
Nancy Meiners
8h

"The warmth of collectivism" is really like falling into hot water, or, as the saying goes: ratcheting up the heat on a pot of water until the frog in the pot boils to death.

Reply
Share
Agent22Smith's avatar
Agent22Smith
10h

“The warmth of collectivism” is a damning insight into the minds of entitled leftists, on par with Hilary’s reference to “deplorables”. Taking bets on how long it will take for that phrase to boomerang on Mamdani.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture