“Step Out of the Vehicle...”

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Pipa Beach, Brazil…



“But first, I’m going to need you to get out of the vehicle…”

Our driver had taken a dirt path off the main road. Outside it was pitch black. Only the sound of the wind in the palm trees and the waves crashing against the cliffs below could be heard.

That, and your editor’s thumping heart…

But wait? Why did we have to get out of the vehicle? In the middle of the night? In Lord-knows-where Brazil? With dear wifey and daughter (asleep) in the back seat and all our bags in the trunk?

Surely this was an honest translation problem? After all, our Portuguese is essentially just Spanish with a bad samba accent. Perhaps we had simply misunderstood the man?

No. The driver repeated his instruction. The dirt and rock track was still wet from all the rain. And the hill was steep. Too steep for the old clunker (not the four-wheel drive we’d been assured would pick us up at the airport) to climb. He would drive ahead the hundred or so yards and yours truly would trudge up the hill and get back in the car at the top.

Hmm…

Weighing our lack of options, we wondered how we’d gotten into this unenviable situation.

Then, “Ping!”

A message from our accommodation host. Since we were arriving so late (our connection through Sao Paulo was delayed, causing us to land in Natal, a couple of hours north, after midnight)… she would leave the door to our house unlocked.

“The keys are in the door, on the inside. Don’t worry. Everything’s very safe here. I’ve left some coffee capsules near the machine and stocked the fridge with bacon, eggs, fresh fruit and a few cold beers. After the day you’ve had, you’ll need them! I’ll be around in the morning and will be happy to show you the rest of the place…”

We took a look at the driver, whom our friendly host had recommended, and entrusted our bags to him. From the road pathside, the family watched the old clunker struggle and rattle up the hill, its wheels spinning on the loose and sodden gravel. Then came the sign we were hoping for: break lights.

A sigh of relief filled the space between your editor and the starry heavens, above.

The driver scrambled down the rocky pathway and, with chivalric attention, helped his passengers back into the car. A few minutes later, safely ensconced in our cozy (if remote) beach shack, the winds blowing through the palms and the waves crashing on the shores sounded more peaceful and calming than we could have imagined.

Those cold beers didn’t hurt, either.

We’ll have more from our far-flung locale over the coming days… but for now, please enjoy last week’s Notes, archived for your Sunday reading pleasure, below. Oh, and if you didn’t do so beforehand, make sure to have you say in Friday’s poll, in which hundreds of your fellow readers voted on what they see as the biggest disruptor facing the existing world order between now and 2030. The results so far rather surprised us…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Let Them Eat Fiat Joel Bowman · Oct 2 “Of all the contrivances for cheating the laboring classes of mankind, none has been more effective than that which deludes them with paper-money.” Read full story

Final Notes …



Lots of reader feedback this week. Herewith, a few of our favorites… first, from our Ramblin’ Man Note…

And these, in response to Friday’s guest column, Let Them Eat Fiat…

As always, thanks to ALL our dear readers who wrote in with their own words of wisdom.

If you’re not already a Notes member, upgrade here and join in the conversation! Your fellow readers’ opinions alone are worth the dollar-fifty per week membership...

We’ll be back next week with more thoughts from the road. Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we hope you’re enjoying the view.

Stat tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman