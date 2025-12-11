(Lady Justice peeking from behind her blindfold. Image Substack AI)

“If all mankind minus one were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind.”



~ John Stuart Mill, On Liberty (1859)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



We interrupt your usual Notes to bring you an unapproved message, a concept so simple, so uncomplicated, it takes a child to comprehend it:

“Sticks and stones may break our bones, but words will never hurt us.”

As an unreconstructed (and unapologetic) free speech absolutist, your editor was shocked to learn of the latest abridgment of what many (mistakenly) considered a basic human right in the United Kingdom.

The birthplace of the Magna Carta (1215) and the Bill of Rights (1689) further disgraced itself last month when a mother-of-four was convicted of a “homophobic hate crime” by a UK court after texting an “offensive” word in a private text message.

To be clear, no sticks or stones were used (at least not by the accused). Moreover, the naughty name, which we shall come to in a second, was not even directed at the recipient of the message. But wait, it gets much worse…

The Other F-Word

Here’s the Daily Mail, too lily-livered even to print the word in question, though it is clearly material to the case at hand…

Assault victim is convicted of a hate crime after she branded ‘attacker’ a ‘f****t’ in text messages telling a friend how she’d been beaten up Care home worker Elizabeth Kinney, 34, was said to have sent a ‘barrage’ of messages to a former friend during which she described being attacked by a male mutual acquaintance. During the messaging the single mother-of-four even sent pictures of her injuries from the assault, which resulted in her being admitted to hospital. Kinney, an aspiring nurse, was reported to police over the use of the word ‘f****t’ to describe the unnamed man and later charged with malicious communications offences.

Just so we’re clear so far... that’s the victim of actual, physical abuse at the hands of a man (so much for “believe all women”)... sending a private message to a former friend who, Kinney alleges, instigated the attack.

To contend with this unthinkable incident, wherein the “victim” of the offending text message was super duper upsetty spaghetti, the local police force sent eleven (11) armed officers, ten henchmen and one henchwoman, to Kinney’s address, where they let themselves in through the front door while the battered suspect was in the bath upstairs then, having paraded through her bathroom for the necessary “all clear” (just doing their jobs, you see), proceeded to arrest her.

Such big strong officers of the law. Their mothers must be so, so proud...

Bundles of Sticks

But before we continue, and for the benefit of our head-scratching non-UK readers, whom we will do the courtesy of treating like adults capable of discussing language in a non-toddler-like manner, the word in question is “faggot.”

Here are the core Oxford English Dictionary definitions for the word, paraphrased by ChatGPT (not quoted verbatim since, absurdly enough, the OED itself is copyrighted... a vexation for another Note...)

1. A bundle of sticks, twigs, or similar material This is the oldest and primary historical meaning in English. Often used for kindling or firewood. 2. A bundle of iron rods or bars to be welded together Used in metalworking. 3. A burdensome or awkward thing (figurative/archaic) A metaphorical extension of the “bundle” sense. 4. A derogatory term for a woman (archaic slang) Rare and obsolete. 5. A modern offensive slur for a gay man This is a U.S.-originating usage and is considered highly derogatory. 6. A type of food (British “faggot”) A traditional British dish: seasoned meatballs made of pork offal.

Right, now that we have our sticks in a bundle and our meatballs plated, let’s continue. Per the DM...

At Sefton magistrates court Kinney, from Tranmere, pleaded guilty to causing to be sent by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing messages. She insisted her words were a ‘thoughtless rant’ and that she was not attacking anyone’s sexuality. But JPs said her remark was ‘homophobic’ and gave her an ‘uplifted’ sentence of a 12 month community order. She was also ordered to undertake 72 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation activity days and pay £364 [$487] in costs and surcharge.

Orwellian Wrongthink

Leaving aside the obscenely unlettered wording of the charge itself, to which grammarians may or may not chose to take “offense” (and, presumably, press charges), readers will note the manner in which the court casually impugned Kinney’s testimony as to her own motivation when sending the unutterable text, as though the court, not Kinney herself, is a better judge of the contents and nature of her own thoughts.

Is this not the very definition of “wrongthink” that Orwell warned us about, whereby the State worms its slimy way into our prefrontal cortex to adjudicate the content and intention of our innermost thoughts...whether we agree with its assessment or not?

And so what if the defendant did harbor an unsavory thought? Who among us enjoys a pristine conscience, aside from our better angels presiding on benches of His Majesty’s infallible courts, their minds as virginal as a bride before her wedding night? Are human beings not permitted their own preferences and prejudices, however righteous or despicable they might appear to others?

If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, is not offense in the ear of the listener? (In case of confusion, see the playground rhyme, above.)

Freedom* (*Not Really)

Unlike in the United States, where the First Amendment was established to guard against such wanton governmental overreach, the UK does not enjoy such freedoms. The closest the King’s subjects get to such rights comes in the form of a comparatively wimpy document eked out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) back in 1998, incorporated into domestic law through the Human Rights Act (HRA) that same year.

Article 10 ostensibly protects:

Freedom of expression

Freedom to hold opinions

Freedom to receive and impart information without interference by public authorities

Generous, no? Well... no.

As it is a qualified right, this “freedom” remains wide open to creative interpretation, as per the subsequent Article 10(2), which leaves ample room for exceptions in cases where “public safety,” “protecting the rights or reputation of others” or “protecting health or morals” might be concerned.

Naturally, finger-wagging bench wigs profess to be all in favor of protecting “minorities” and “underprivileged and marginalized communities.”

(Notice to anyone with a prejudice against people with blonde hair and blue eyes, thought to be less comfortably than ~2% of the global population.)

Free as a Seasoned Meatball

As for Ms. Kinney, she says she is grateful for the ongoing support of her community. “Everyone’s got my back in this,” she told Piers Morgan in an interview last week. “Everyone’s been so supportive... Everyone’s just as disgusted as I am at how far it’s got.”

For those readers wondering what fate the man who physically assaulted Kinney met with, what long arm of the law came to wrangle him out of his bathtub, to throw him before the blindfolded paragons of His Majesty’s courts of Justice, we set the aforementioned AI on the case (emphasis “its”):

I found no listing in public “court archives” databases under the alleged assailant’s name (or variant) that links to a prosecution in connection with Kinney’s case. Searches via generic “court archives” search tools returned no credible matching record. At present — based on publicly accessible court-registry tools and archival databases — there is no evidence that the alleged attacker has been charged or prosecuted.

Sticks and stones, indeed.

And yet, as regrettable as this case is... it is far from unique. Freedom of speech is under attack not just in the UK, but across the West, as we’ll see in subsequent, heavy-hearted Notes.

If you know someone in the UK… or anywhere else free speech is under attack… do feel at liberty to forward them our pithy Note… while you still can…

And, as always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

P.S. As always, we are grateful here at Notes for the generous support of our members, who value independent writing and are happy to be part of the pushback against the legacy media’s ceaseless claptrap.

