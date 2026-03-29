Sunset Café

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



Cheerfully ensconced in our post-apocalyptic hellscape that is this third-world sh!thole (see video), we celebrated our return journey over the weekend by whiling away an unhurried afternoon in one of our favorite spots in the city.

Tucked between the Italian Embassy and the National Automobile Club is a building with history, glamour… and a little café, where one can enjoy a quiet copita and just watch the world go by. As the sun sets behind the entrance and the patrons delight in their breezy banter, you might well find yourself drawn to another era altogether…

You see, when Matías Errazúriz married Josefina de Alvear, the granddaughter of Independence-era statesman, Carlos María de Alvear, at the turn of the 20th Century, the high-society couple were not going to live just anywhere.

Sra. Errazúriz would need a mansion as befitted her status, filled with lavish antiques and other exquisite objets d'art, collected from around the world. And so, in 1911, the couple commissioned the French architect, René Sergent, to design a neoclassical palace along the city’s grand boulevard, Avenida del Libertador.

Complete with a Winter Garden, a Grand Ballroom and a Dining Hall inspired by none other than the Palace of Versailles (because, why not?), the residence strikes an imposing silhouette against the late afternoon fall skies.

So too the street-facing façade, complete with four Corinthian columns and a pediment featuring statues in classical scenes.

At the behest of her children, Sra. Errazúriz bequeathed the property to the Argentine government upon her death, in 1935… right in time for the military strongman, Juan Perón, to rise to power and usher in the darkest days in Argentina’s long and storied history. Indeed, the august señora might well count herself fortunate that she did not live to endure his subsequent reign...

Today, the palace serves as the Museo Nacional de Arte Decorativo (National Museum of Decorative Arts.) In the grand entrance hall can be seen a life size portrait of Sra. Errazúriz, by the Spanish painter Joaquín Sorolla (1863–1923). From her perch on the wall, she watches over her visitors, seeing the rise and fall… and rise again… of her country’s vast fortunes…

Meanwhile this week, from our own perch down here in the Paris of the South, we pondered the age old question of whether being “into” politics is actually good for the soul… or a distraction from what’s truly important… and discovered some historical perspective for the Chicken Little doomsday crowd. Please enjoy these musings and more, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

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Final Notes…

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Meanwhile, we’re off for a leisurely stroll through the city’s northern suburbs before a classic Sunday asado. Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we trust you’re in good cheer and even better company.

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman