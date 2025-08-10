Sunset in America

“A man’s home is his greatest treasure; there the heart rests from wandering.” ~ Works and Days by Hesiod (~700 BC)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Livingston, Texas…



No time for meandering preambles today, dear rearer… we are busy getting ready for the final leg of our summer tour, the homeward journey to the other End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina... for there the heart rests from wandering.

Ah, but not before some last minute, American-style consumerism (there are certain items that go for a healthy premium down south… quality cajun seasoning, for example, and cranberry sauce, and real maple syrup… and that’s if you can find them at all.)

Besides all that, the grill remains unmanned… the extended family is getting hungry… and these shrimp aren’t gonna throw themselves on the barbie. (NB: Aussies say “prawns,” not shrimp… but we’re not above indulging in self-deprecating stereotypes.)

While we run down our last minute to-do list, please find last week’s Notes archived below for your convenience. Be sure to check out the comments sections below the essays, which are always full of interesting insights from your fellow readers. Cheers!

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Final Notes…



We’ll be back later in the week with some boots-on-ground impressions from the great anarcho-capitalist experiment currently underway in Argentina.

Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we hope you’re enjoying it in good cheer and better company.

And stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman