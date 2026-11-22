(View from the Route 34, somewhere between Córdoba and Las Rabonas. Photo: Anya )

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World : Traslasierra, Cordoba…



Global outage! Networks disrupted! Cyber attacks!

Good people of the world want to know, what’s up with our systems going down?

First came Microsoft’s global outage… then the US aviation debacle… then JP Morgan Chase’s transactional interruptions. Folks were first locked out of their emails… then the skies… then their bank accounts, all within a few days.

Then came Apple’s outage… plus some fishy business with the NSA systems… and an instance where cyber criminals hijacked third-party software Optimizely to plant malicious code on a slew of popular websites, including the BBC, CNN and Zoom.

And here we had simply assumed it was the “journalists” themselves who had lathered malicious misinformation across the BBC, CNN and other mainstream news websites!

Naturally, pundits lined up to spout their own pet theories for the kerfuffle, ones that accord with the worldview they were not first reasoned into but nevertheless must hold at all costs… contrary to all evidence.

Some reached for the default “baddies” playlist and came up with, predictably enough, China, Russia, Iran, et al. Others fingered “capitalism” as the culprit… because, profits! Here’s one academic wonk, writing in (where else?) The Guardian:

Our tech infrastructure is riddled with problems. But they’re all downstream of the incentives baked into shareholder capitalism… We need to change the economic incentives that make it profitable to operate these systems just at the edge of functionality, and to push the costs of failure on to all of us. Fixing that requires regulation – with enforcement and meaningful fines – and stringent antitrust enforcement.

Yes, yes… more government, more regulation, more oversight and invigilation by the expert class... who didn’t build the technology in the first place, but know exactly how, when, and what could go wrong. And how much of your money they’ll need to fix it!

Known Unknowns

Here in these Notes, we offer no special insight into such complicated matters. Our tech prowess begins and ends with opening our laptop and scribbling the day’s thoughts here on Substack. If the Internet “goes down” (as we understand it), we solve the situation the only way we know how… by going for a walk. If it’s not “back on” when we return, we open a book and call it a day.

Even so, we’re not unsympathetic to the urgency of the times. And so, we’ve decided to get into the spirit of things… to embrace network outages and system errors by heading to a place where there were no functional systems to begin with!

Welcome to the Traslasierras (lit. “beyond the mountain ranges”), a sleepy little region about three hours drive west of Ciudad de Córdoba, the capital city in the province of the same name. We came prepared for a little digital downtime, a detox from the artificial online world.

The drive itself was delightful. Winding mountain passes and sweeping vistas over the valleys below… little rest stops and “paradors” serving simple, comida Córdobesa… milanesas, empanadas, locro… and overhead, giant birds of prey… hawks, eagles, falcons and giant, Andean condors…

Our accommodation here is perfectly basic. A little cabin perched on the side of a valley. Mountains to either side of us. A few lakes below. And the sound of birdsong and running water from the nearby stream, cascading from the cloud-dusted peaks above.

“Everything you need,” as the host explained to us upon arrival, translates into exactly what you would expect: three plates, three coffee cups, three wine glasses, three sets of cutlery. And a corkscrew.

Outside, there is a small, west-facing deck area. It features a parrilla, a table setting, an upturned barrel… and a view down the valley and over the lakes, toward the setting sun.

(View from the back deck. Photo: Joel)

After an early morning run to the local carnicería, verdulería and fiambrería … the woodpile stocked leña and old newspapers… and plenty of meat and wine…

… we’re finally ready for the End of the World. At least for now.

In the meantime, you can catch up on our latest musings below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

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Final Notes …



Plenty of feedback this week. Here’s what a few of your fellow readers had to say in response to ending the Fed, discovering value and being an imperfect human…

Thanks, as always, to ALL of you who took the time to write in. Although we do not respond to every comment, we do read and appreciate them all. Notes members are kindly invited to join in the conversation, below…

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We’ll send some more photos and scribbles from the road over the holiday week.

In the meantime, be well and stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman