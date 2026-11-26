Dear Reader,
Notes offices are closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday.
We’re grateful for our family, friends, and dear readers.
From our End of the World to yours…
Cheers!
Joel Bowman
Traslasierra, Argentina ~ 2026
Dear Reader,
Notes offices are closed today for the Thanksgiving holiday.
We’re grateful for our family, friends, and dear readers.
From our End of the World to yours…
Cheers!
Joel Bowman
Traslasierra, Argentina ~ 2026
Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!
Well said! Happy Thanksgiving to you all!
Is that her saddle or has she been shoplifting mattresses again?