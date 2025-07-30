Notes from the End of the World

Doug Hornig
Jul 31

I got "carded" for alcohol in Wegmans, when I was in my mid-70s. Some friends laughed and said I should be flattered. No. It's not funny and here's why: no one is "mistaking" me for a teenager. What this policy does is reinforce the idea that we are all committing criminal acts until we prove otherwise and remind us that even simple acts of commerce are not permitted without government approval. You can see where this goes....

Alex
Jul 31

Advertising is all about eyeballs; the more the better. The jeans commercial hit it out of the park on all counts, that it was "controversial" is just advertising. Reminds me of a movie several years ago, that had priests and nuns protesting outside the movie theater. As it turned out, they were part of the publicity campaign to get people to buy tickets. As they say in advertising, there's no such thing as bad publicity.

