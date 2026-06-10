Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Stephen A Marvin's avatar
Stephen A Marvin
17h

Hi Joel, while rejoicing in your clarity in pointing out that Communism necessarily leads to loss of freedom and death, I remain appalled that in my countries of citizenship, US and Canada, such obvious truths are often unrecognized. I am in the arts, Classical music and writing, so yes, I am surrounded by leftist ideologues. But when my oldest friend tells me how pleased he is that his home city, New York, is now led by Zohran Mamdani (that dangerous fool), my natural sense of benevolence is challenged. What is it about history and rationality that is so alienating to some? What I recognize is a perverted sense of justice, a deep resentment against the good and successful. But we know this, don’t we?… Still, it is difficult to sustain equanimity when confronted with such moral blindness.

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Fraser M's avatar
Fraser M
18h

To be fair to Bernie, there is a grain of truth in his argument. AI models were trained on copyrighted data that was effectively stolen. Ironically now the big AI companies are going to legal war over reverse engineering of "their" models using other AI.

Of course, the models were also trained on social media so contain a huge amount of rubbish.

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