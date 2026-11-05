Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Gordon's avatar
Gordon
4h

Many years ago I had a co-worker who always projected negative outcomes, but when we accused him of being a pessimist, he would reply, "No, I am an historian."

I was skeptical but hopeful when Trump won his second term, but I could also see all the forces arrayed against him in actually achieving any of the promises you outlined, as well as many others. Thus, while I am disappointed, I am not surprised at where we find ourselves. I don't know where things may go from here, but as somewhat of an historian myself, I think it's going to get worse before we hit such a rock bottom that things may actually start to improve. I will be delighted (but greatly surprised) if events prove me wrong.

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50 Bravo's avatar
50 Bravo
3h

Trump got the job because he was obviously the least bad choice the two times he won.

Those who are so besotted with hatred of Trump hoped Joe Biden made sense when he was actually senescent.

The good news is that in DC they’ll be feeding on each other for the next two years instead of us.

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