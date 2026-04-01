Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Stephen Hoffman's avatar
Stephen Hoffman
5d

Until this age passes the length of time to outlive it, entrapment of still remembering it seems to be our fate for the moment of possessing it. The end of revelation awaits us thank God.

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
5d

We're about to see the edge of the Empire, since they already retreated from Afghanistan. So Iran might be the furthest extent eastward from Europe that the Empire can be stretched. And that edge is looking quite dull.

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