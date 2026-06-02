Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Frenchy's avatar
Frenchy
5h

I really enjoyed reading this! Thanks Joel. In preparation for our 250th anniversary, I have been taking a free on-line course from Hillsdale College called "The Great American Story." I am so glad for this free service to anyone for the sake of enlightenment (although I contributed because I felt guilty!).

As I revisited our rich and complex American history it reminds me how perilously close we came to defeat and failure over and over again. Studying those flawed men and women reinforced my faith in "rugged individualism." It also reinforced my faith in God. I was reminded of a famous quote from George Washington "We have, perhaps, had too good an opinion of human nature."

Those men and women had humility, they understood their own flawed natures and drafted a working document to mitigate those flaws. Compare those origins with the unmitigated arrogance and myopic visions of Marx/Engels "zero sum game." I do not claim to understand all the reasons young people find communism/socialism (authoritarian systems) appealing. Likewise, there is no way young people truly understand the true history of the "Great American Story." That I lay blame squarely on all of us; however, the public education system (the burdensome administrative dysfunction) carries a disproportionate share.

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pete
6h

If there was any system to guarantee the abolition of government, wether you call it a revolution or deep extraction the flourishing of a private citizenry is preferable to what we had and presently have.

To all those professional class criminals and perpetual victims who need no introduction.

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