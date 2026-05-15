(Compliance is freedom)

“Ultimately, arguing that you don’t care about the right to privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different than saying you don’t care about free speech because you have nothing to say.” – Edward Snowden

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Villa la Angostura, Argentina…



Programmable citizens... artificial intelligence... and ubiquitous, 24/7 Big Gov oversight…

Gee, what on earth could go wrong?

One doesn’t need to be a bonafide paranoiac to imagine governments around the world using (or even creating) any number of crises to herd “We, The Sheeple” into ever smaller corrals.

Indeed, if The Covid taught us anything, it was that people are only too willing to surrender their essential liberties for “the promise of a little temporary safety,” to paraphrase Benjamin Franklin.

And yet, from fifteen-minute cities to ration cards to social credit scores and beyond, programmable money makes it easier than ever to control the population.

In today’s guest column, below, MN Gordon gives us an update on the end of financial privacy as we know it… and the beginning of programmable citizens. Please read on for more…

Oh, and by the way, if you’d like to see more of Mr. Gordon’s fine work, do be sure to check out his Economic Prism website, right here. We have no financial arrangement with our long time contributor and do not benefit from featuring his writing... other than that we simply enjoy what he has to say and hope you do, too.

Cheers,

Joel

The Digital Noose Tightens

by MN Gordon, founder of Economic Prism



In January, as part of our 2026 outlook, we detailed how the GENIUS Act, which was signed into law by President Trump on July 18, 2025, would bring about the next shift in American money. The GENIUS Act, if you recall, requires stablecoins to be backed one-for-one by U.S. dollars or short-term U.S. Treasuries.

This is a topic we don’t like writing about. In fact, we’d rather ignore it. But by doing so we’d be in dereliction of duty. So, today, begrudgingly, we offer an update on the latest efforts to tokenize the U.S. dollar – including the dollars in your bank account.

Just last month, while most people were distracted by the war with Iran, the U.S. Treasury, its Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a joint proposed rule to implement provisions of the GENIUS Act. This rule formally integrates stablecoins into the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA).

According to Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent:

“This proposal will protect the U.S. financial system from national security threats without hindering American companies’ ability to forge ahead in the payment stablecoin ecosystem.”

What you must understand about this proposal is that integration is code for surveillance. By forcing every digital dollar into a rigid, trackable framework under the cover of “national security,” the government is effectively eliminating financial privacy.

This, in essence, establishes a permanent digital leash that can be used to control your behavior. As these regulations tighten, the wall between your private wealth and federal oversight disappears. Every transaction you make will be visible to a centralized authority.



Death of Financial Privacy

As a refresher, a stablecoin is a digital token designed to stay pegged one-for-one to the U.S. dollar. Unlike Bitcoin, which can be volatile, a stablecoin is supposed to be boring.

Under the GENIUS Act, a legal stablecoin must be backed 100 percent by cash or short-term U.S. Treasuries. In practice, the issuer (like Circle or a big bank) holds the Treasuries and pockets the interest. The user (you) gets the convenience of digital speed but receives no interest. Most importantly, the Government gets a brand-new buyer for its never-ending debt.

The headline from the April 8 joint rule proposal was simple enough: Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuers (PPSIs) are now legally defined as financial institutions under the BSA.

On the surface, it sounds like common sense. A way to make sure terrorists and drug cartels aren’t using digital dollars to finance illicit business operations. But in practice, this integration means that every compliant stablecoin, like USDC, is now a tracking device.

Under the new FinCEN rules, issuers must perform full Know Your Customer (KYC) on every wallet holder. Issuers must also file Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) on any peer-to-peer transfer that looks atypical. They must also maintain a direct data feed to federal regulators for real-time reserve monitoring.

At the same time, a series of state-level regulations, led by Florida’s SB 314 and similar bills in 14 other states, have created a tiered oversight model. If a stablecoin issuer stays small – under $10 billion in circulation – they can hide under state rules. But the moment they exceed that threshold, they are handed over to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) of the U.S. Treasury Department.

This arrangement functions as a trap. The states lure people in with a hands-off oversight approach. All the while, the federal government’s standing by, ready to close the corral gate after the sheep have unknowingly wandered in.



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Programmable Money

By moving the dollar onto blockchains, money becomes programmable. You can set conditions for payments (smart contracts) that traditional banks can’t handle.

While this makes payments faster and 24/7, it shifts the dollar away from being a physical or purely ledger-based asset into a digital software-based asset. Once the infrastructure exists for all dollars to be tokens, there is little reason for the old physical dollar to exist in its current form.

This is where we move from financial efficiency to dystopian control. Because these tokens operate via smart contracts, the money itself can have rules attached to it. If all assets are tokenized and integrated into the Bank Secrecy Act / GENIUS Act framework, personal autonomy becomes a relic of the 20th century.

Imagine a world where your paycheck expires if you don’t spend it within 30 days to stimulate the economy. Or where carbon caps are enforced by your wallet. Try to buy gas after hitting your limit, and the smart contract simply rejects the transaction.

There’s also the prospect that your ability to go where you want, when you want may be taken away. If the central authority wants you to always remain within 15 minutes of your residence, it will merely have your car shut off automatically if you traverse outside of its digital fence.

You’ll also need to always remain silent, even in the face of imposed wrongs. Programmable money allows for social credit integration. If you refuse to take a faux vaccine or wear a facial mask, your civic score drops. As a result, your tokenized assets could be frozen or restricted to essential purchases only.

In the old world of physical cash and fragmented bank ledgers, the government had to work hard to freeze you out. In the GENIUS Act era, they just have to update a line of code on the centralized general ledger.



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The Digital Noose Tightens

The GENIUS Act doesn’t just regulate stablecoins. It integrates them into the U.S. monetary plumbing. By mandating Treasury backing and providing a federal charter for issuers, it effectively converts the U.S. dollar into a token-first currency, where the physical dollar is merely a reserve asset for the digital tokens we actually spend.

Yet the April guidelines don’t stop at stablecoins. They opened the door for the tokenization era. The FDIC’s new proposal specifically addresses tokenized deposits. Far more than just establishing a digital dollar, the goal is to turn your personal bank account into a series of tokens on a blockchain.

When Larry Fink said every stock and bond would eventually be on one general ledger, he forgot to mention your checking account. In this new world, your cash becomes a tokenized deposit, your home becomes a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on a county-run ledger, and your car, stocks, and gold are all converted into digital chips.

Why?

Because when an asset is tokenized, it can be moved instantly. It can be used as collateral in the blink of an eye. But more importantly for the powers that be, it can be programmed.

We don’t like this. We don’t like the deceitful way the government is using stablecoins to hide a debt crisis, and we certainly don’t like the loss of privacy and personal autonomy. But as we said in January, you can’t ignore it.

The legislative framework is no longer a proposal. It’s not some farfetched idea. It is becoming the law of the land. Through the midwife of a shock event, be it a recession or a war in the Middle East, the transition to tokenized bank accounts will be marketed as being for your safety and convenience.

By all accounts, the GENIUS Act is the most significant financial overhaul in 50 years. But most people are asleep at the wheel.

Nonetheless, the digital noose is tightening. The era of anonymous money is ending. The era of the programmable citizen is beginning.

As a little guy investor and wealth builder there are some things you can do to prepare. You can maintain a subset of wealth – like confidentially held physical gold and silver – that doesn’t require a power outlet or a government-approved ledger.

Preparing for this shift requires a proactive strategy that balances modern digital utility with the timeless security of off-ledger wealth. Straddling both sides of the ledger is imperative.

Regards,

MN Gordon, founder of Economic Prism

Joel’s Note: What do you reckon, dear reader? Is the dawn of the digital dollar upon us, whether we like it or not?

What “crisis” might the government use to require/mandate their use?

Are you seeing any “tightening of the digital noose” in your (ahem…) neck of the woods?



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