Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
21h

Digital currency will come as an option. Marketed as convenience and security. Loss of freedom will be denied and ignored by the MSM, which means the ignorance of the public will remain at all time highs. My generation [old] will reject the concept. MSM will write that resistance off as fuddy-duddyism. The young will accept the concept because it is digital and convenient and they have no sense of democracy and, consequently, they place little value in it. What will follow is a gradual transition to mandatory digital currency, which will be as simple as stopping the printing presses and coercing businesses to only accept digital payments. I probably won’t see the mandatory transition but my son will and my grandson will see it as the only currency.

What happens when the digital currency transition is complete? Everything that has been predicted that is bad will happen: population control, gun control, group punishments, political bias run amok, death of free speech, and anything else the government bureaucracy deems important for them to keep their control. Black market currencies [gold, silver, diamonds, bartering, etc.] will become felonies with criminal punishment and the banning of all precious metals that can serve as a currency. America, and the world, will walk into slavery with their eyes wide open. Cannot happen? Just look at China. They are already nearly there and have no resistance to the entire scam.

Reply
Share
1 reply
John AZ's avatar
John AZ
21h

Yeah, but! This will allow our most generous & beneficial govt to root out all the fraud waste & abuse prevalent in our current fiat system!! Think of all the wonderful social programs that can be started now the every citizen will be beaten into compliance! Utopia is coming…as the progressives promised! America finally fundamentally transformed…into N. Korea

Reply
Share
1 reply
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture