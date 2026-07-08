Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
18h

In My view , I would tend to side with Mises.

Reply
Share
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
17h

Karl Marx had an amazing ability to put the foundation on top of the house. And he got the expected result ... the collapse of said house. Unfortunately, it was always some society in a future distant from his own lifespan, which got to endure those results.

Marx had the mind of the modern-day world improver. And his record of ineptitude matches any of that ilk. Was Marx the worst? I don't know. He only took the sickle in hand to open the path that others have followed.

What a terrible thing that the sick mind of Marx didn't go to waste before he found a way to write his ideas to paper. And all because of Karl, Groucho and his four brothers had that name to live down. Thankfully, they were more skilled than Karl.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture