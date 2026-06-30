Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
12h

Now you’ve got me feeling guilty. I have yet to turn on my A/C this year in the Ozarks. Am I secretly a European at heart? Am I American enough? I’ve been getting by with ceiling fans. What was I thinking?

I’ll show those Frenchies. The A/C is being turned on this week!

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Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
12h

Love that verse on government and the Sahara desert. No truer words spoken.

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