The Happy Skeptic

Joel Bowman with today’s Notes From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



Is belief itself a moral act?

Can we ever be truly objective?

And what exactly constitutes sufficient evidence?

When the English mathematician, William K. Clifford, sat down to pen his classic essay, The Ethics of Belief, in the late 19th century, he did not seek to avoid weighty questions, but rather to confront them head on...

(Notes Members can read the entire essay below…)

His essay sparked a (dare we say…?) spirited public debate, most notably with the philosopher and key figure of American pragmatism, William James, whose rejoinder essay, The Will to Believe, we shall perhaps visit another time.

But for today…

Welcome, dear reader, to another installment of our little series titled, The Essayist.

You can think of it like a book club… but for shorter form texts. That is, once or twice a month, we invite authors, professors, experts, and friends to nominate an essay that challenged or even changed their way of thinking about the world around them.

The basic idea is that, after a year or so, we’ll have built a virtual archive of critical essays for you to dip into whenever you feel like challenging or expanding your own thinking. Recordings… PDFs… transcripts… all at your fingertips. Some you’ll agree with. Others you won’t. Consider them the building blocks of a well-formed mind. Or something like that…

[Notes Members already enjoy access to PDF versions of ALL these essays, as well as transcripts of our conversations and complete audio-video recordings, for their convenience…

If you’re not already enjoying full member access to Notes From the End of the World, feel free to unlock your Essayist archives by joining us, today…

This month, Professor Massimo Pigliucci was kind enough to join us to discuss Clifford’s essay, one he has revisited many times during the course of his prolific career.

Professor Pigliucci is an author and professor of philosophy at the City College of New York, where he holds the K.D. Irani Professorship. Originally trained as an evolutionary biologist, he holds doctorates in genetics, botany and philosophy. His work spans the philosophy of science and ancient philosophy, particularly Stoicism.

Massimo is the author of numerous books, including his latest work, How to Be a (Happy) Skeptic. He also writes the Figs in Winter newsletter on Substack, exploring philosophy as a practical guide to living.

Please read Clifford’s essay, below, and enjoy our conversation with Professor Pigliucci. Oh, and keep an eye out for more installments of The Essayist in the coming weeks and months.

Cheers,

Joel Bowman