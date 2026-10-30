Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Kevin Wood's avatar
Kevin Wood
2h

That darn Reality. It's such a party-pooper. It's going to spoil everyone's fun.

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Don Hrehirchek's avatar
Don Hrehirchek
2h

Would You and I change a system that has worked? Such as the German banking system from way back when. Never , only the corrupt and evil would.

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