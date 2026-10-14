Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Xavier Narutowicz's avatar
Xavier Narutowicz
Oct 15

Wow! In reading The Harvard Classics, I have come to be inspired by the wisdom of Englishman from a bygone age, Adam Smith as one. English literature, Philosophy, and science were transcendental. American men of letters, such as Emerson, were part of that tradition.

I was impressed with the movie, “Master and Commander” the resolute nature of British Captains; I could not get enough knowledge about Captain Cook.

I always thought that English Colonization brought a lasting good to the world; it birthed the United States.

Sadly, The English Speaking World envisioned by Churchill has devolved into cave man thinking, Spanish empty greed and French absurd pride in nothingness.

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Richard Bradt's avatar
Richard Bradt
Oct 15

A timely and terrific read, particularly as I'm currently in The Netherlands, where our family visits frequently, and I am currently reading A Dutch Moment - War, Trade, and Settlement in the Seventeenth Century Atlantic World by Wim Klooster. Thanks for posting.

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