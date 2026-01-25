(Upside down world by Robert Simmon. See his work here: https://flowingdata.com/tag/robert-simmon/)

“But many that are first shall be last; and the last shall be first.” ~ Matthew 19:30

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



Arctic winters and tropical summers… centralization and decentralization… rugged individualism and the “warmth of collectivism…”

It takes all sorts to make our world, dear reader… such as it is.

One the one hand, free markets and voluntarism drive us forward, powering innovation and liberating human ingenuity. On the other hand, top down commands and state coercion stifle innovation, gum up markets and reliably delivers an unenviable equality of poverty, as seen in the form of the Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela, etc.

Of course, mad as it is, our world is not a static one. Rather, our system remains in a constant state of flux, whereby things around us are constantly morphing into their opposites, a phenomenon the ancients recognized as enantiodromia. As Heraclitus, an early noticer of sorts, wrote (from his Fragments, 88):

“The living die and the dead live; the waking sleep and the sleeping wake; the young grow old and the old grow young; for these things, having changed around, are those, and those, having changed around, are these.”

World Downside-Up

While our northern neighbors hunker down for the Big Freeze and we here in the “global south” enjoy the balmy summer temperatures… while political power in certain countries centralizes around singular, dominating figures, and in other locales decentralizes through demand-driven, free market economies… while the Zohran Mamdanis of the world smother voters with the “warmth of collectivism” and Javier Milei taunts the WEF with his trademark mantra, “long live freedom, damnit!”

… we look on from our perch down here at the End of the World, like a kid who has snuck into the motion pictures, watching as the great wheel turns.

Do these reversing trends presage a change in challenges, opportunities, and fortunes for our eight billion neighbors? How will Free Markets, Free Minds and Free People respond to a global realignment of power? In the Great Shuffle underway, might the first come to be last, and the last find themselves first?

Here’s our old friend, Eric Fry, noticing a potential reversal of trends in stock market valuations both north and south of the equator, in the United States and Argentina…

Eric was speaking at last Monday’s Investing in the End of the World powwow, during which we also heard from legendary investors Rick Rule and Byron King, about the shifting geopolitical sands in North and South Americas. The two-hour event was packed with insights and the kind of wisdom that comes with years of hard-won investing experience. (Special thanks to Rick Rule, Byron King and Eric Fry!)

You can find a preview of the recoding below. Notes members can access the entire recording, plus a transcript and executive summary, right here…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Final Notes…



Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we trust you’re enjoying it in good cheer and fine company.

As always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman