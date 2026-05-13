Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Robert C Culwell's avatar
Robert C Culwell
13h

Great work Joel,

Semper Fortis!

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rKf's avatar
rKf
14h

It’s a beautiful thing: those who aren’t confused by the facts can stroll along humming a happy tune. 🎼😎

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