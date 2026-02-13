(View from the Rock of Kalikatsou, Patmos, Greece.)

“Tell me about a complicated man.

Muse, tell me how he wandered and was lost

when he had wrecked the holy town of Troy.

and where he went, and who he met, the pain

he suffered on the storms at sea, and how

he worked to save his life and bring his men

back home...” ~ From Emily Wilson’s translation of Homer’s epic, The Odyssey

Joel Bowman, with today’s Note From the End of the World…



Something different for you today... something for the truly intrepid reader.

As you already know, we spill a lot of virtual ink in these Notes discussing politics, economics and finance. But occasionally, we write about important matters, too!

The nature of man, for instance... his innovations and his triumphs... his follies and his hubris.

We are interested in the rise and fall of great empires, the cycles of grand ideas, and the leaders who ride in the dingy behind the ship of history, convinced they are standing at the helm.

The story of man... history... is brimming with passages that will take your breath away...

The Greco-Persian Wars, for instance, with the epic Battles of Marathon and Salamis... the outcome of which helped preserve the independence of the Greek city states, giving rise to Athenian democracy, drama and philosophy, such as shaped the history of western political thought and institutions for thousands of years...

Or the final days of Socrates, the man who had brought philosophy from the heavens down to earth, who dared ask what is justice, what is courage, what makes for a good life? Who gave us ethics, a method of inquiry, and who told us “the unexamined life is not worth living”...

Or the Homeric epics – The Iliad and The Odyssey – those mythological texts upon which western thought and culture is founded, which deal with the eternal questions before man, the twists and turns of fate, our all-too human condition...

In short, we are interested in learning from our past, in order that we might catch a fleeting glimpse into the future...

But for a deeper understanding, we must go beyond the texts themselves... we must venture out into the world, to allow travel to “impart a new vigor to the mind,” as Seneca famously counseled.

Which brings us to an invitation that might be of special interest to you:

The Sea of Homer Voyage, July 1-13, 2026

This July, our friends (read: dear wife) at Classical Wisdom will host a truly epic voyage around the Mediterranean with its storied “wine-dark seas.”

For two weeks, guests will journey Homer’s world across Greece, the Greek islands, and Turkey, from Athens and Mycenae to Delos, Ephesus, Istanbul, and more...

Guiding the experience will be none other than professor Emily Wilson, renowned translator of Homer’s twin epics, who will be on hand to bring the story to life as only she can.

We actually had the chance to catch up with last year’s tour, In Search of Homer, on the Greek island of Kefalonia and can honestly say, from lunch at an ancient monastery (with wine tasting), to the stunning Melissani Cave, to the serene village of Assos... to a Dionysian feast that evening (which lasted well into the small hours of the morning)...

... it was truly an enlightening experience, one that breathed life into history and won’t soon be forgotten.

“The world is a book,” St. Augustine once famously wrote, “and those who do not travel read only one page.”

And, as always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

