David Kent
5h

Perhaps you've seen the videos of varied local TV news broadcasters from all over the country using the exact same words for a story. The message is clear: someone bigger is telling them what to say. Fair enough, at least that's out in the open.

But, both the NYT and Washington Post obituaries of the Ayatollah use the word "avuncular."

To quote Cardi B "that's suspicious. that's weird."

Agent22Smith
7hEdited

Every American should be gravely concerned that the Administration asserts we struck Iran first because Israel was going to start without us and leave our bases vulnerable to Iran’s retaliation. So to reframe, rather than tell our ally, who would be toast without our support, to cool it, DJT et al have allowed Israel to dictate our entry into this conflict. If one needed further proof of the Epstein-Mossad-blackmailing scandal, voila.

