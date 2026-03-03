(Image: Substack AI)

“It is forbidden to kill; therefore all murderers are punished unless they kill in large numbers and to the sound of trumpets.” ~ Voltaire from Candide (1759)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Tokyo, Japan...



Do you hear the trumpets sounding, dear reader, bright and bold and brassy?

From South America to the Middle East, Caracas to Tehran, a weary world awakens to the shocking might of an empire in full military stride, wondering where its “epic fury” might be directed next.

We recall the words of Arouet le jeune (aka Voltaire), from his satirical novella Candide:

“Nothing could be smarter, more splendid, more brilliant, better disposed than the two armies. The trumpets, fifes, hautboys, drums, and cannon made such a harmony as never was heard in hell. The cannon first laid flat about six thousand men on each side; then the musket-shot swept away from the best of all possible worlds about nine or ten thousand scoundrels that infected its surface. The bayonet was also a sufficient reason for the death of some thousands of men. The whole might amount to thirty thousand souls. Candide trembled like a philosopher, and concealed himself as well as he could during this heroic slaughter.”

Besides the aforementioned campaigns, Trump II has sent forth a chorus of bombs and drones to strike at scoundrels in Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Nigeria.

Inquiring minds may wish to ask: Is this what “America First” looks like?

Dying in Darkness

To be sure, few among the living will shed a tear for the likes of the late Ayatollah Khamenei and his thuggish brutes in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)... except of course for the shameless toadies in America’s legacy press, who saw fit not only to report his death, but to fete his miserable life, too.

From The New York Times:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Hard-Line Cleric Who Made Iran a Regional Power, Is Dead at 86.

One can only imagine the headlines had today’s editorial board been on the job in the spring of 1945:

Adolf Hitler, Hard-Line Socialist Who Made Germany a Regional Power, Is Dead at 56.

Continued the NYT’s profile:

With his spectacles, Palestinian kaffiyeh, long robes and silver beard, Ayatollah Khamenei cast himself as a religious scholar as well as a writer and translator of works on Islam. He affected an avuncular and magnanimous aloofness, running the country from a perch above the jousting of daily politics.

Not to be outdone, here are the apple polishers over at the WaPo, where “Democracy dies in Darkness,” describing Khamenei less as tyrannical dictator and more as adorable uncle:

Blind Trust

That the increasingly irrelevant mainstream media should further disgrace itself is shocking to none. This is the propaganda mill that has been churning out cringy op-eds since the regime’s outset, like this 1979 NYT profile piece lauding Khamenei’s predecessor, titled Trusting Khomeini:

“Having created a new model of popular revolution based, for the most part, on nonviolent tactics, Iran may yet provide us with a desperately-needed model of humane governance.”

Hmm... are these the “non-violent tactics” and “humane governance” that recently saw the IRGC massacre ~36,500 Iranian civilians for protesting against their government’s brutal regime, the very same freedom of assembly that many in the west accept so blithely as their own inalienable right?

Among the many not in mourning over Khamenei’s death were tens of millions of Iranian citizens, both inside the republic and abroad, who had suffered under the mullahs’ iron-fisted rule for decades. They gathered on the streets of capital cities around the world, from Madrid to Los Angeles, London to Buenos Aires, Melbourne to Tehran, to celebrate the demise of a despot and to dare imagine a better future...

War and Peace

And yet, times of love and war are not so simple as all that, nor do acts of violence – whether they swell the chest with pride... or fill the soul with disgust – lend themselves to clarity, much less certainty. Already this morning, we see news of escalating retaliation from Iran, as reported by CNN:

No warning, no siren: Six US service members killed in Iranian strike that hit makeshift operations center in Kuwait The first US service members to die in the conflict between the US and Iran were killed by a direct Iranian strike on a makeshift operations center at a civilian port in Kuwait on Sunday morning local time, a source familiar with the situation told CNN. The death toll from that attack at the Shuaiba port has since risen to six, US Central Command announced on Monday afternoon, after the remains of two additional service members were recovered.

And this, from fellow Substacker, Simplicius:

US Suffers Worst Day of Air Losses in Decades as Iran Conflict Spirals The Iran conflict is escalating, with the Trump administration desperate to keep a straight face on things as American casualties and losses begin mounting. Today’s major shock came when not one, not two, but an unprecedented three American F-15E fighter jets were mysteriously shot down over Kuwait—note the official US military report admits that Iranian aircraft had been engaging them at a time when “air superiority” was allegedly long established.

The incidents were reported by the media as “friendly fire” but, as Simplicius notes, “three aircraft in a row seems to strain credulity.”

“Iran announced it had downed the craft, which is at least plausible given that Kuwait is positioned well within reach of long-range S-300s.”

The Fecundity of the Unforeseen

One way or another, the last time three American fighter jets went down in a single day was... during the Vietnam War, more than half a century ago. The projected flyaway cost for a single F-15E is between $97 and $117 million, which is a lot of money for a single hour’s combat against a nation that poses zero threat to the homeland, even if it is ruled by scoundrels and gangsters.

Nor will this be the last of the unintended consequences of war. Whatever one thinks of its relevant actors, whether one feels the violence justified or heinous, whether one considers himself on the side of the angels or on the road to hell, there is much in store yet that none have imagined.

As the French anarchist Pierre-Joseph Proudhon famously wrote, “The fecundity of the unforeseen far exceeds the prudence of the statesman.”

For all that and more, stay tuned for future Notes From the End of the World...

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

