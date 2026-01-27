Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimm Roberts's avatar
Jimm Roberts
17h

It's human congestion + divisive speech spawned by racial animus + the perpetually diminishing purchasing power of the dollar made worse by tariffs unilaterally imposed by our current loopy leader + guns galore that's unraveling the proverbial ties that bind us.

What worries me is the resort that leaders have often turned to when everything is a mess: war

Reply
Share
5 replies by Joel Bowman and others
Ralph Meyen's avatar
Ralph Meyen
17h

beautiful and very esoteric summation of the problems with discovery of "truth" .. but is that really the problem ? with voice & video recording everywhere can our perceptions really be so genetically blunted that we are unable to determine hot from cold or murder from peace ? there is a much bigger question than truth, which will always be arguable amongst Sapiens .. TRUST .. like do I trust this column or the guy who writes it to tell me anything that's worth paying him for ? why should we trust anyone or anything Joel? if we can't determine approximate truth than what or whom do we trust ? our money? our eyes & ears? we share a planet with many other living things and in spite of our mass stupidity, we have overrun most of our essential life support systems .. oh really I hear you say .. go to Mumbai Delhi Beijing or hundreds of other major conglomerates of sapiens and tell us that this is how humans are meant to live .. but somehow humans have drifted along with the continents & climate to places they felt might be better suited to their survival .. which is why you live where you live eh Joel? don't we all seek to live somewhere safe and reasonably comfortable ? yet by doing that (or anything) in excess our species causes it's self, social environmental health crime and you name it problems .. and what are you offering today to SOLVE any of them ? ah yes we might all move to Milei kingdom which might survive for ? yes how long do you recon Joel ? but then if you don't care about your young daughter or her life on planet earth, then by all means continue to pontificate from upon high and enjoy the mirth and laughter at the ridiculous thought that destruction of an entire planet is even possible ? or it might be useful for those who so pretend to love and live in freedom as long as it does not interfere with their immediate enjoyment of all that life offers, even to the ignorant stupid and demented like who? So how can we humans regain or rebuild our TRUST in one another ? before pulling out our weapons and kill first, ask questions later . The destruction of a society & civilisation progresses very slowly but the tipping point for humanity is a lot closer than your brain can postulate and when it happens it'll come very suddenly like another other natural event eh?

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joel Bowman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture