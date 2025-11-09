“What was scattered gathers.

What was gathered blows away.” ~ Heraclitus, Fragments (535 – 475 BC)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



Empires... currencies... popular ideas and mass delusions... all things fade away, eventually. Only change, as the clever ol’ Ephesian (above quoted) reminds us, remains the same.

The season has turned here in Buenos Aires. The purple jacarandas are in glorious spring bloom. The parks and plazas resound with the laughter of children. Cafés and parrillas bustle with tourists and regulars alike, as wafts of fatty sausage and sizzling, thick-cut steaks filter through the city streets.

There’s a curious feeling of optimism in the air... the unfamiliar hint of hope. Of course, it wasn’t always this way...

Your correspondent moved here some dozen or more years ago, back when the local currency, the peso, was changing hands at about four to the US dollar. Today, it goes for roughly 1,400 to the dollar (give or take a hundred pesos). An unhurried lunch that used to set us back, say, 100 pesos... now necessitates carrying a hefty stack of dog-eared bills.

A Bizarre Display

When it comes to matters of basic governance, there’s precious little at which the Argentines have not failed...and failed again. Currency collapse... trade tariffs (i.e. self-imposed, domestic industry-strangling sanctions)... hyperinflation... capital controls... labor controls... price fixin’... whole industry nationalization... plus the usual grift and corruption that comes with the dirty business of politics.

For over a decade, we’ve had a front row seat to this bizarre display, a once in a lifetime opportunity for connoisseurs of human folly, hubris and conceit.

But we didn’t decamp to the Paris of the South to write about high finance or lowly politics... to weigh pesos, count dollars or mine crypto (a tale for another Sunday)...

Rather, we came here to pursue what the 20th century philosopher, Hannah Arendt, called the vita contemplativa (the contemplative life). We wanted to be rich like the poet, in other words, not like the banker. To spend our days strolling the city’s broad boulevards, not chained to a Bloomberg terminal. To invest in our family and friends, not in our brokerage account.

When we first arrived in the capital, in the middle of the night, we entertained grand ideas of becoming a failed novelist... learning the piano... flâneuring the cafés... losing chess matches in the plazas to wise old men, dressed in tweed jackets and sporting spiffy woolen ties.

A life away from the ‘bread and circuses’ awaited...

Alas, as the great Greek general, Pericles reminds us... “Just because you don’t take an interest in politics, doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you.”

And so, we’ve found ourselves swept along in the current, trying to make heads or tails out of the swirling events that shape our circumstance, attentive, despite our purest intentions, to the passing parade. We are grateful for all that Argentina has taught us... about crises, about resilience, about friendship and family and what really matters in this life.

And we look forward to sharing this next chapter with you, our dear readers, as the seasons at the End of the World change and a new era of free markets, free minds and free people comes into full bloom.

In this week’s Notes, we explored the first in a two-part series, titled A Tale of Two Shutdowns… and also caught up with our dear friend, Byron King, to get his inimitable take on everything from Gold $4k to the future of the American experiment to what one says when one finds oneself, as Byron recently did, seated at a dinner table next to the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Please enjoy all that and more in this week’s Notes, below. But first…

And Now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Final Notes…

Whatever you’re up to this weekend, we trust you’re enjoying the vita contemplativa in good cheer and fine company.

As always, stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman