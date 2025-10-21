(President Milei’s face on a giant US bill… but when cometh dollarization?)

“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves, in the course of time, a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it. The worst thing that can happen to a society is the loss of the sense of freedom.” ~ Frederic Bastiat, Economic Sophisms (1848)

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina...



“They’re fighting for their life.”

A familiar face appeared on the television screen with a grave (subtitled) message.

“They’re fighting for their life in Argentina. You understand what that means? They have no money... They have no anything... They’re fighting for their life. And they’re dying. They’re dying.”

Alarmed, we looked around the café. A couple of ladies by the window were enjoying an ice-cream. Two men by the entrance spoke in hushed tones over a newspaper. One gentleman, seated a few tables from us, remained entirely engrossed in his paperback... blissfully unaware of the carnage unfolding all around him.

(It is unusual to see television screens in cafés here. Probably better that way… Photo: Joel)

The Liberty Lab

When we left you last week, we were reckoning over the role of narratives in politics... and how, when it comes to swaying voter opinion, fiction often trumps facts. Argentina’s upcoming midterm elections, just five days away, provides a useful, unreal world example.

After less than two years in the “libertarian laboratory,” during which President Javier Milei has cut taxes, slashed government spending, and reined in runaway inflation – down from ~25.5% per month when he took office... to “just” ~2% per month presently – voters here on the Pampas have a clear choice before them.

Under the previous, print-and-spend Peronist administration (the main opposition), the economy was shrinking at an annual rate of -1.6%... under Milei’s “chainsaw” administration, it is growing by 6.3%, the fastest rate of any country in the Americas.

Under the Peronists, nobody was loco enough to invest in Argentina’s basket case economy. Its “country risk rating,” calculated by JP Morgan and much followed by investors looking to deploy capital in foreign markets, was over 3,000. (High reading = high risk.) Under Milei, it has dropped to ~800 (and even dipped into the 500s, before the election circus rolled into town).

Thanks to pro-market initiatives like the RIGI program (which offers hefty tax breaks for foreign companies looking to develop this country’s vast energy and mineral reserves), $15 billion of projects have already broke ground... with another 20 projects, worth another ~$20 billion in the proverbial – and actual – pipelines.

Additional investments, along with a more market-friendly regulatory framework, allowed the resource rich country to significantly boost its energy production. Oil and gas exports for 2024 reached US$9.68 billion, up ~22.3% year-on-year, while imports fell by ~49.4%, to about US$4 billion. That $5.6 billion represented the largest energy trade surplus in 18 years.

Net oil production, which increased 11% year-on-year in 2024, grew another 11% in the first six months of 2025. Gas production is up 4% so far this year.

Same, too, for the all important agricultural sector, where exports reached ~101.89 million tons last year, a +56% increase over 2023. The net export value, at ~US$47.14 billion, was up +26%.

Turns out, strong rule of law plus respect for property rights and a clearly defined regulatory framework is conducive to productive enterprise.

Who knew?

Expropriators in Chief

Meanwhile, the opposing Peronists run on a platform of ideological collectivism, hyper-inflationary, print-and-spend economics and the kind of “eat the rich” policies that resemble pages torn right out of the Marxist playbook/Communist Manifesto (which worked out so well in... um... uh... er... nowhere).

We can only imagine the Peronist’s deep frustration that, under Milei’s freer market economy, the poverty rate in Argentina has declined by some 40%, from 52.9% to 31.6%. When it comes to shackling themselves to braindead central planners and their ruinous policies, workers of the world need only to disunite...

There are a slew of other “real world” examples, too, concrete measurements to show that less government is preferable to more... that more freedom is preferable to less... and that respecting “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” is the best known roadmap to peace and prosperity. (We outlined a dozen or more examples in a previous Note.)

And yet, politics is not so much a sober assessment of contesting realities as it is a titanic battle of competing fantasies. “The state,” as Frédéric Bastiat famously observed, “is the great fictitious entity by which everyone seeks to live at the expense of everyone else.”

One man looks to the state to “tax the rich” on his behalf... another to expropriate/steal his neighbor’s farm... another to blow out all the candles on his birthday cake.

It matters not that it is the “rich” (defined by him as “evil capitalists”) who pay the lion’s share of the taxes, that they generate most of the jobs and add practically all the real world value to an economy... nor that social studies graduates don’t know how to run stolen farms, except into the ground... nor even that, if his wish is to come true, man must take control of his own destiny, and blow out the candles on his own cake.

Give a gift subscription

Tyranny of the Mobjority

And it is here, at this very juncture, where laissez-faire policies run into a democracy-shaped obstacle.

While parties on both the so-called “left” and “right” promise freebies of every imaginable stripe and color... welfare for the queens, warfare for the hawks... subsidies for Industry X, handouts for Industry Y... panis et circenses omnibus (bread and circuses for all)...

... libertarianism vouchsafes no such plunder.

Rather, a vote for less government is, in proportional measure, a vote for individual responsibility. It is a vote for cooperation over coercion, voluntarism over violence, liberty over tyranny.

Ultimately, libertarianism promises nothing... save for freedom; freedom to make your own way in the world; to contract with whomsoever you wish to pursue goals of mutual benefit; to make your own mistakes along the way, win lose or draw; to live and die on your own two feet, rather than snivel and subsist on bended knees.

Alas, there are always more farm workers than there are farm owners... and in a majority-wins system, such as modern democracy, it is the latter who get it in the neck first.

Next time, final election polls, what’s at stake for voters here and abroad… and what’s in it for Trump & Co. …

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman

P.S. We are grateful here at Notes for the generous support of our members, who value independent writing and are happy to be part of the pushback against the mainstream media’s mono-messaging.

If you are not already a member, but would like to join our growing community of radical libertarians, skeptical independents and fundamentalist own-business-minders, please consider becoming a Notes member, here… for less than 20 cents per day!

Support Our Work ~ For 20 Cents a Day!

We’re currently #39 in World Politics. The higher we rank, the better our visibility across the Substack network. By supporting our work, you help us reach more readers, delivering the message of free markets, free minds and free people. Thanks in advance! ~ JB