Three Nights in Buenos Aires

Joel Bowman with today’s Note From the End of the World: Buenos Aires, Argentina…



“If we don’t write to you next week, it’s because we’ve (finally) been invited to join the band.”

So ended last Sunday’s Note. And, as you see, we have not taken up the life of a touring rock ‘n’ roll star, playing to sold out arenas and screaming fans around the globe. Rather, we remain in our humble role as author of these pithy columns, communicating to you, our dear reader, the only way we know how. So we press on…

Last week, your concert-going editor enjoyed a trifecta of entertainment here in the city. Thursday evening we attended a concert in a local church, where dear daughter’s violin instructor was among an orchestra that presented the public an evening of baroque classics. Though it may be said there was more salt than pepper in the audience, it was nevertheless an appreciative crowd and a stirring performance.

Friday night we wandered down to the famed Teatro Colón, where a relay of sixty pianists performed Erik Satie’s marathon Vexations, a 24-hour recital that stretched through the night, from 8:30pm Friday until the same on Saturday. Arriving right on time, we were confronted with a line of perhaps 200 people. Deciding to do dinner first, we returned a couple of hour later… only to find the cue had grown to three or four times that length. Let it not be said that the porteños are easily dissuaded by a prolonged performance.

And finally, on Saturday evening, the main event. It has been 16 years since the Gallagher brothers, those loud-mouthed Mancunians fronting the band Oasis, performed at their beloved River Plate stadium. Their 2009 gig there is widely heralded by fans to be among their greatest performances ever… which made singer @LiamGallagher’s comment following the most recent shows here just that bit sweeter…

And so, from Bach… to Satie… to Oasis… Buenos Aires does not fail to deliver the goods, as shown in the amateur montage, above.

In this week’s Notes, we reckoned on some old lessons for New York and considered two paths diverging in the woods… one leading to corruption, inflation and top-down collectivism… the other to private property, individual rights and voluntary, free market exchange. Which one will the leaders of the “free world” choose? More, below…

And now for your Notes From the End of the Week…

Final Notes…



And that will do for another week, dear reader. Whatever you’re up to this weekend, don’t look back in anger. (Couldn’t resist.)

Stay tuned for more Notes From the End of the World…

Cheers,

Joel Bowman