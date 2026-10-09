Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Sluggo's avatar
Sluggo
Oct 9Edited

…and devalue my retirement accounts, too.

Trump is turning out to be a bait-and-switch. Whatever happened to get Washington spending under control, balance the budget, get out of foreign wars, “drain the swamp”, “lock her up”, etc etc etc? Hell, with every passing day, Trump looks more and more LIKE the swamp…good grief…but Kamelface Harris would have been worse. We’d still have all the leftist domestic lunacy in full swing under her.

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Steve L's avatar
Steve L
Oct 9

Thank you for the explanation and truth that our debt is an unfixable problem🙏. It was caused by two parties that care more about power than people. The cost of which has yet to be seen. I agree with almost everything President Trump is doing, and thank God we have a good businessman in charge instead of a politician. I thank God daily that Trump beat Kamala, and believe the left purposely ran the worst possible candidate for this reason, knowing a collapse was inevitable.

Not knowing that it could be delayed or even possibly prevented with a logical, hard working, driven businessman as we have now. I’ve been saying for years that precious metals and crypto are the only thing that can save you from the inevitable. Those who listened are set and very happy today 😊. It’s not too late to stock up on silver and buy as much Bitcoin

Solana, Ethereum and other top cryptocurrencies as you can. Crypto winter is ending soon, so don’t miss this opportunity to x10 over the next few years. Best wishes and good luck 🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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