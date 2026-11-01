Notes from the End of the World

Notes from the End of the World

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Richard Smith's avatar
Richard Smith
1h

Joel, Your essay hit home. Seems what people are searching for in the world is something called community, a place to call their home, thats safe and inviting, and offers love and happiness. You and your family has seemed to have found it (irregardless of politics).Maybe it's fairytales and dreams, but the kids in us grew up on those.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
14h

What a delightful drawing (A.I. generated?) of the Bowman family enjoying the cafe culture in the Paris of the South. We’ll be visiting the end of January and hope to emulate your enviable example.

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